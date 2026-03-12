Macau releases monthly vital statistics. The latest release provided births, deaths and marriages up to January 2026.

While marriage counts have fluctuated over the past 6 years, they have not fallen dramatically. While 2025 marriages were 21% lower than 2019 marriages, average annual marriages were 3,108, with a range from 2,727 to 3,724. Unwed childbearing is rare in the autonomous region.

January 2026 births have dropped 12.2% compared to January 2025 births and are 50% lower than 2019 births, continuing the annual birth plummet over the pandemic years. The median age of males is 40.34 years old while the median age of females 42.08 years old. The highest concentration of adults under 75 years old is in the 37 and 38 year-old age groups, while the lowest concentration is in the 74 and 18 year-old age groups. Given the childbearing age of 15-49, more than half of Macau’s women are still in or will approach child-bearing age.

This figure shows the monthly and accelerating drops in births more starkly.

Deaths are up in January 2026, to their highest level since the peak 2023 deaths. This is at least partially driven by Macau’s aging population.

Trending of births and deaths over time. January 2026 had only 12 more births than it had deaths.

Natural population growth has fallen to its lowest recorded level, with a 97% drop in natural population growth from 359 in January 2019 to only 12 in 2026.

Average monthly births and deaths from 2019 to 2025; and January 2026 births and deaths.

COVID-19 vaccination continues to be offered in Macau for vulnerable populations, including during pregnancy, infants, health care workers, and the elderly, with an updated LP.8.1 mRNA vaccine currently available being promoted for public use.