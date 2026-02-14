Macau had a median population age of 38.9 in 2024, ie. half of its population is older than 39. In the same year it has a fertility rate of just 0.68 babies per woman in her lifetime. Reports state that this Chinese Special Autonomous Region would reach its maximum population by 2052, with no chance of increasing its population after that year. Life expectancy in Macau is reported to be around 84 years, among the highest in the world. Long life expectancy, if that life is healthy and active, can delay impacts of plummeting births.

Annual births and deaths with natural population increase are set out. Births have fallen by 52% while deaths have risen by 6% between 2019 and 2025. Annual natural population growth dropped from 3,832 in 2019 to only 450 in 2025. 2024 saw the largest ever recorded drop in births of 20.4%. Deaths remain elevated above pre-2021 levels and there was never any recovery (pull-forward effect) from the 29.5% rise in deaths in 2022 that matched the timing of the COVID-19 bivalent booster distribution (deaths were blamed on COVID-19 infection).

Monthly population change since 2019 is set out. 2025’s largest monthly drop came in June 2025 when births dropped by 29% and deaths rose by 29% compared to June 2024.

Putting this into average monthly births and deaths over time, the scale of escalating population losses is abundantly clear.

A friend in Hong Kong messaged me this morning telling me that China is cleaning up all their controversial advertisements regarding being single, having no kids and against opposite sex. It will take a concerted society wide effort to change this trajectory. Healthy relationships between biological men and women and having children will need to be reframed as desirable in a whole of society move. Career implications, financial and logistical barriers for families (including larger families) need to be removed. The narrative that young people carry about humans being a blight on the earth needs to change!

This same trajectory is happening across all of the countries that I have been monitoring. Without healthy thriving children there is no future! We must be aware of this and we must take action!