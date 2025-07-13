MACAU UPDATED 2025 VITAL STATISTICS

Macau releases monthly total births and deaths. No by-gender breakdown is available in this data. Births in every month of 2025 are lower than all prior months, being 14.6% lower than 2024, and 49.6% lower than 2019 same period births.

Deaths appear stable, within historical ranges.

Taiwan monthly births and deaths set out for easy view of trending, and showing average monthly births (2025 only covers Jan-May) as inset. Monthly average population increase in 2025 is down to only 38 babies.

Natural population growth is driven by rapidly falling births, rather than rapidly rising deaths, for now! Deaths are running a step change higher than they were pre-Covid-19 vaccine rollouts with the rise particularly notable in 2022 and thereafter.

TAIWAN UPDATED 2025 VITAL STATISTICS

Taiwan population data birth and death data includes breakdown by gender. Although the data is released as provisional, I haven’t observed major (or any) changes in past figures with each new release.

Taiwan births are lower than all prior same month births, except for February 2025. 2025 average monthly births are down by 17.9% vs. 2024. Taiwan 2025 median age is 44.8 years, at the end of reproduction. Total fertility is down to 0.9. Catastrophic!

Male and female births do not show any distinctive variation from historical trending other than their ongoing fall.

Average monthly deaths in 2025 are up by 3.6% vs. 2024, though clearly skewed by the unprecedented February death spike. Flu and Covid-19 vaccines were promoted to the population in early 2025, with flu vaccines provided free of charge until stocks were consumed.

Overall population changes are set out. Note that Taiwan has brought back 2-monthly Covid-19 boosters for seniors and vulnerable population from June 2025. The mortality consequences of this should become apparent in July data.

Average monthly births and deaths, and population change are set out. Average monthly population loss in 2025 is 8,218.

Taiwan is losing around 8,000 people a month in 2025. Total population loss (births - deaths) is up to 290,034. Annual population loss stands at 0.44%.

Best wishes to the Taiwanese population! May their government’s apparent absolute faith in Covid-19 and other vaccines yield only positive health outcomes for their people.