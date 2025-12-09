Macau’s October 2025 VS data have been released.

Marriages in October 2025 are at their highest level since 2019, though only slightly increased since 2024 (+4%).

Deaths in October 2025 are up 4% vs. October 2024 and are at their highest recorded October level in more than 25 years (I could not access pre-2000 data). Deaths for 2025 in year to date are just 0.4% lower than 2024 equivalent period. Deaths are 7.3% higher than 2019 levels.

Births continue their plummet and are 21% lower than October 2024. Births to October 2025 are 18.9% lower than births to October 2024 and are 52.1% lower than 2019 levels.

Births and deaths contrasted.

Natural population increase for 2025 currently stands at 344 births exceeding deaths.

Average monthly births and deaths, using 2024 data to October, and all other data are full year.

If this trending continues Macau will have natural population growth of only 420 in 2025, down from 1,130 in 2024. This represents a 70% decline in population growth between 2024 and 2025, and a 90% decline since 2019 when population growth was 3,697.

Monthly COVID-19 Vaccination report as of 1 December 2025. 99% of the population have taken 1 or more doses. No new adverse events were reported in this report.

COVID-19 vaccination continues to be recommended for persons aged 12 and above with all persons recommended to take 1 dose of the JN.1 vaccine.

POPULATION DECLINE

With an estimated median age of 40, most of Macau’s population in 2025 is past optimal childbearing age; the declines observed are likely to continue.

Macau’s trending is easy to see with such a small population. This is the same trending that is happening across Europe and in much of the western world, and among higher socioeconomic Asian countries. The rest of Asia and Africa will not be far behind.

Without major efforts to increase birth rates, and popularization of larger families which can only happen if families are truly supported, the world’s population is in irreversible decline.

Depopulation and contraction of population centers is inevitable; this should be carefully planned and managed, rather than allowed to happen, if society is to remain functional and stable.