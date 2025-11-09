Latest vital statistics for Macau have been released to provide births and deaths up to September 2025. Births in every month of 2025 are lowest on record. September 2025 births are 24% lower than September 2024 births. Jan-September decline is 18.7% lower than same period in 2024.

Deaths are stable at post-pandemic levels. Deaths from January to September 2024 are 2.1% lower than 2024 deaths in the same period.

Overall trending shows rapidly declining births and deaths stable at higher than pre-pandemic levels. There never was any pull-forward effect from the death spike in 2022-2023. Such a spike with no pull forward effect is indicative of an external assault: war, disaster, mass toxicity event, rather than an illness event which simply takes out vulnerable people earlier than they otherwise would have died!

Average monthly births and deaths to 2025 are shown. The gap is rapidly narrowing, with negative natural population growth on the horizon within 2026.

Monthly natural population trending over time is set out with September natural increases marked. Natural population growth has dropped by 89% since 2019. Schools and all businesses providing services to children and families must be recording massive losses with such rapid declines in children born within such a short time.

If the current trending continues, Macau’s ongoing population growth can only be achieved via migration. Countries need to make themselves attractive to migrants. If they cannot, then their populations will absolutely decline. This will become a challenge if all countries in the region have the same declining population trending; countries will be competing for population!

For now, Macau’s population is stable with resident and non-resident workers.

COVID-19 UPDATES

Macau’s COVID-19 Vaccination program was launched on 10 February 2021; main products were the Chinese Sinovac product and Pfizer. Only Pfizer is still on offer.

As of 1 September 2025, Macau government still recommend COVID-19 Vaccination with JN.1 variant for person aged 12 and above.

COVID-19 Vaccination is still recommended for pregnant women.

The November 2025 Monthly Bulletin on Covid-19 Vaccination report shows 99.9% of the population has received at least 1 dose, 93.4% have received 2 or more doses, 58.5% 3 or more doses, and 15.3% 4 or more doses.

No new adverse events are reported. These products must be the safest ever recorded.

The population is advised that they can be taken at the same time as flu and pneumococcal vaccines with no concern.

I will keep watching and documenting Macau population changes. I am not aware of any other data scientists watching outcomes in Macau, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.