Malaysia puts out quarterly demographic infographics, which show summary information including births and deaths. I have used these infographics to prepare preliminary summaries of 2024 data. The final reports will be released by the Malaysian Statistics Office in 3rd quarter of 2025. We can’t wait that long. Final data may vary by a few hundred births / deaths from those that I present.

Registered Live Births Malaysia 2024

The quarterly birth reports refer to drops in births compared to 2023 of Q1 - 9.4%, Q2 - 10.2%, Q3 - 12.3%, and Q4 - 5.6% to give a total drop in births for 2024 of 9.4%. This also gives a loss in births since 2019 of 15.4% or 238,154 babies; births in 2019 were 487,957, and in 2024 were 412,807. This is not reassuring data. Births in the second half of 2024 were the lowest on record for Malaysia. No 2025 data has been released yet.

Breaking the loss of births down by ethnic group, the biggest loss in births was among Malaysian Indians, who demonstrated a loss in births of 22% in just one year. Chinese Malaysians, who would have been expected to prioritize adding to their family in 2024 which was a dragon year, had the lowest loss in birth of 7.9%; the dragon year still not able to prompt higher than 2023 birth numbers.

For births by maternal age, the biggest birth drop was in young women aged less than 20, followed by those aged 20 - 29. If the population in their peak reproductive years is having fewer children, this bodes poorly for the sustainability of population growth

Registered Deaths Malaysia, 2024

Malaysian deaths decreased by 1.5% in Q1 and by 5.4% in Q2 but increased by 1.9% in Q3 and 0.5% in Q4. Overall deaths (provisional) for 2024 decreased by 1.3%. Deaths in Malaysia have increased by 11.8% since 2019. Excess deaths between 2019 and 2024, using 2019 as the baseline, are 120,163.

Malaysian population in 2019 was estimated at 32.5 million. In 2024 it is estimated at 34.1 million. This is only a 4.9% increase in population size and can’t directly explain the 11.8% increase in deaths over that period. Further, the median age of Malaysian is just over 30 years of age, prime of life, and should not explain the rapid increase in deaths.

Provisional breakdown of deaths by ethnicity shows the biggest drop in deaths in 2024 was for non-Malaysian and other nationalities, the “others” groups. Deaths among Indians dropped more than for Malays and Chinese Malaysians.

Deaths by age-groups showed the biggest drops in among children. This is better news for young Malaysians and may be in part related to very low ongoing covid-19 vaccination uptake.

Malaysia natural population increase, births - deaths, is slowing. Population growth has dropped from 258,795 in 2023 to 217,363 in 2024, a 16% drop. This is only slightly better than the 16.9% drop in natural increase that happened from 2029 to 2021!

Final graph shows plotted births and deaths relative to covid-19 vaccine uptakes. An image can be worth 1000 words. This image clearly shows that the vaccine administration was the population vital statistics inflection point. Births and deaths have not returned to prior trending!

Dr. Roland Victor Acquitted 4 years after being charged for an “Offensive” FB Video he made attempting to provide informed consent to Malaysians

Dr. Roland Victor was acquitted by the Malaysian Sessions Court on Monday 7th April 2025, on charges relating to a video he made in 2021 to try to explain the benefits and risks of Covid-19 vaccines.

The case against Dr. Roland Victor was related to a video he shared online that was alleged to be offensive and misleading about the Covid-19 vaccine. Dr. Roland was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which pertains to the improper use of network facilities by knowingly initiating the transmission of offensive content. He was accused of sharing a video on social media that questioned or criticized aspects of the Covid-19 vaccination program, which the authorities claimed could cause public unrest or be misleading.

The case was heard in the Sessions Court in Sepang, Selangor. Verdict (April 2025): The court acquitted and discharged him on 7th Apri 2025, stating that the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Time has proven Dr. Roland’s warning was correct. Malaysians have suffered deaths and poor health related to these products called vaccines. The next step should be a removal of these products from the market, and efforts to bring justice to those who are suffering poor health, and to the families of those who have died.