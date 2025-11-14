Malaysia DOSM released 2025 Q3 provisional VS as a Demography Report on 13 November 2025. Population data shows that the 0-14 population is down by 100,000 in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024, and seniors 60+ are up by 100,000. Population growth was just 0.5% in Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024. Demographic transition is rapidly moving from a large young population to a growing elder population.

Deaths are down by 3.6% in Q1-Q3 2025, though they remain 11% above pre-pandemic 2018/2019 levels.

Births are down by 8.9%, just slightly higher than 2024’s decrease of 9%. Births are down by 25% since 2018.

All ethnicities are affected by falling births. It is somewhat reassuring that quarterly deaths are finally falling back towards pre-pandemic levels.

Using historical birth and death data, I forecast what births and deaths from 2020 to 2025 should have looked like, with upper and lower bounds.

Deaths rose well above expected levels particularly in 2021 and 2022, but seem to be returning toward prior levels in 2025. The forecast shows 89,770 excess deaths (range 41,763 - 117,777). This pattern of excess deaths is consistent with a natural disaster or a war, not a pandemic where one would see premature deaths creating excess deaths but followed by far lower than typical deaths until a new population vulnerable to death built up again to return deaths to typical levels.

Births, however, have fallen off the charts and, after a semi-recovery in 2023, are worsening in 2024 and 2025. 155,169 fewer than expected births occurred between 2020 and 2024 (range -184,956 to -125,381), well below the expected births based on prior 2014 - 2019 slowly downward trending. These falling births must be in response to some severe external, non-natural factor that did not exist prior to 2020.

Overall trending of average monthly births and deaths, including 2025 (based on Q1-Q3) shows the steepening birth loss trajectory.

Monthly births and deaths up to September 2025, also showing new COVID-19 Vaccine doses. The Malaysian government has stopped tracking doses in February 2025. Uptake has been very low since early 2023.

Natural population change by quarter since 2018, with 1st Quarter change labelled, showing a 40% drop in natural population growth (births - deaths) in the 7 years since 2018. If the current trending of approximately 9% births per year continues, and deaths resume a small upward trajectory (say 1% per year from 2026), Malaysia will reach 0 natural population growth within 6 years, by 2031!

The drop in births and children, has huge societal implications. All of the industries providing to young children and families are facing a plummeting market. 15 - 20 years from now, the numbers of people entering the workforce will plummet. Old age dependency ratios will soar.

Countries will each be competing for migrants to prop up their own flagging economies and to provide necessary labor. Depopulation, population contraction, and desettlement are on the near horizon. The health of surviving infants and the remaining population becomes critical!