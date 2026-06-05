Malaysia published first quarter 2026 data on 15 May 2026. I review and set out the data below to show population trending. 2025 data is still provisional and will be updated with formal publication in October 2026.

2026 1st quarter deaths are 1.5 % lower than 2025 1st quarter deaths. 2026 deaths however are still 14.2% higher than 2019 deaths.

Births are running 3.1% lower than 2025 births, and 21.1% lower than 2019 births. February and March births are at their lowest historical levels, which comes after 2025 having lowest historical births in 9/12 months.

Monthly births and deaths are plotted since 2019 to give a better appreciation of trending. Despite the trending, Malaysia still has robust population growth with registered live births double registered deaths up to the end of 2025.

Average monthly births and deaths since 2018, with 2026 based only on 1st quarter data.

Malaysia has a diverse population made up of majority (mostly) Muslim Malays ~58%, Other Bumiputera (indigenous groups from East Malaysia) ~12%, Chinese Malaysians ~22%, and Indian Malaysians ~6.5%.

Malaysia has a long-standing system of race-based affirmative action, rooted in Article 153 of the Federal Constitution (which safeguards the “special position” of Malays and natives of Sabah and Sarawak). It was greatly expanded after the 1969 racial riots via the New Economic Policy (NEP, 1971–1990) and has continued in various forms through successor policies.

This system prioritizes Malays and covers:-

participation in education with quotas and preferences, scholarships, for admission in public universities, including exclusive Bumiputera institutions

Priority in civil service hiring and promotions

Reserved classes of public procurement limited to fully-Bumiputera-owned firms, with price preferences and carveouts for others.

Targets for Bumiputera participation in high-growth sectors

Bumiputera corporate equity targets, IPO/listing requiring allocation of shares to Bumiputera investors

Developer mandatory allocation of 30-70% of residential units to Bumiputera buyers, often with 7% discount.

PuTERA35, is the Anwar government’s development agenda to further address economic disparity between Bumiputera and non-Bumiputera (Chinese, Indians, and Others).

Births and deaths by Ethnic group from 2024 to 2025.

Compared to 2024, provisional 2025 data shows drop in births and deaths for every group: Bimiputera 6.9% and 0.1%, Chinese 29.1% and 3%, Indians 14.6% and 3.5%, and Others 6.6% and 11.9%. While a drop in Chinese births is not unexpected in 2025 (after 2024’s Dragon year when parents would have prioritized a baby), the 29.1% drop is unprecendented. The 14.6% drop in Indian births is also alarming.

While Malays and Other Bumiputera still have positive population growth, Chinese have had declining natural population since 2021, and Indian population had negative natural growth in 2021 and 2025.

Malaysia’s total fertility rate dropped to 1.6 in 2024 (2025 data not yet released), well below replacement. Fertility in Malays was 1.9, Other Bumiputera was 1.6, Others (non-Malaysian citizens) was 1.2, Indians was 1.1, and Chinese was 0.9.

Despite the dropping fertility, Malaysia with its relatively young age structure (median age ~31–32) will likely continue growing slowly for another 1–2 decades due to its large young population, and large numbers of young women still entering their reproductive years [2012 was Malaysia’s peak birth year; these girls are now 14, with most still 10 to 20 years off having children].

COVID-19 Vaccination

There has been no updating of the Malaysian Government’s COVID-19 Vaccine tracker since February 2025, and there is no update on doses after 2nd Booster. 86.2% of the population took 1st doses, 84.4% 2nd doses, 50.1% 1st boosters, and 2.5% 2nd Boosters.

While COVID-19 Vaccines are available in some clinics, they are priority to high risk groups, and not for general administration.

The next population update will be provided in 2 1/2 months.