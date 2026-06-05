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csofand's avatar
csofand
2d

Thank you for your continued vigilance Super Sally. The graph that has the overlap of covid vaccines doses with the deaths in 2021 is excruciating to look at. How can anyone deny the correlation?

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Well done.

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currer's avatar
currer
2dEdited

Thank you Sally. Continued drop in fertility and deaths levelling off at a higher rate.

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