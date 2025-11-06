Malaysia has released its formal 2024 vital statistics on 16 October 2025. This article summarizes overall trending. By state data can be accessed by downloading the DOSM provided xlsx file.

Overall trending in births shows a 9% decrease in births in 2024. Overall births have decreased by 15% since 2019.

Overall trending in deaths shows a 1% increase in deaths in 2024. Overall deaths have increased by 14.5% since 2019.

Trending overtime shows that natural population increase has fallen by 16.6% in 2024 vs. 2023, and by 31.6% since 2019. Natural population increase in 2025 was 215,926. This represents very rapid and accelerating slowdown of population growth.

Chinese Malaysians are the only population showing negative population growth so far in 2024, their 4th year of negative population growth.

Malaysian Chinese have the lowest birth rate among all Malaysians (Page 32 of DOSM Report).

Death rates vary by ethnic group, with the highest death rates among Indian Malaysians followed by Chinese Malaysians (Page 34 of DOSM report).

Deaths by age show dramatic changes since 2021, the year that COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out in Malaysia, with 86.2% of the population taking at least one dose. Deaths among all ages 25 and above showed dramatic increases in 2021 concurrent with vaccine rollouts. Deaths among people aged 40 and above have never returned to pre-pandemic trending with the deaths among seniors remaining catastrophically high; rates far too high to be simply explained by population aging. They can only be explained as increased vulnerability to death with the only rational explanation being the COVID-19 vaccines administered to most of the population.

Fertility shows continued decline (ref. page 21 of the DOSM infographic) and is well below replacement level. Mean age mother at first birth increased by 0.3 year to 28.3 indicating population-wide delaying of first childbearing.

Fertility, maternal mortality, toddler and under 5 mortalities since 2000 is set out.

Infant mortality data shows that infant mortality rose sharply around 2001. This deserves independent investigation of public health practices around pregnancy, child-birth, and infant care. Infant mortality in 2024 is equal highest with infant mortality in 2018 at 7.2 deaths for every 1000 life births.

Refer to page 34 of DOSM report for summary child mortality data for 2024.

COVID-19 Updates

Malaysia has stopped recording COVID-19 Vaccination uptake as of February 2025. Uptake at the end of 2024 was already very low. Total dosing reported was 86.2% first doses (28,138,645), 84.4% 2nd doses (27,551,182), 50.1% 1st booster (16,353,424), and 2.5% 2nd booster (832,711).

Population changes with COVID-19 vaccine uptake superimposed is shown. COVID-19 vaccination was absolutely the pivot point for decline in population outcomes, with birth rates and deaths being absolute indicators, in Malaysia.

Annual Population growth in 2025 is estimated to have dropped to 0.5%; this considers births, deaths, and migration; population is still growing, albeit slowly.

Demographic change is in full swing in Malaysia following similar trending in all the other Asian nations I have been monitoring. The global population scene is changing rapidly; governments and populations need to prepare!