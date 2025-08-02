Super Sally’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MSB's avatar
MSB
14h

"The future of the Philippines depends on the health of her children!" That is indeed true. Hope your excellent research and summaries will get in front of decision-makers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sally Ann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture