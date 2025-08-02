Philippines Births

The numbers of infants born in the Philippines have been declining since 2012 and rapidly declining since 2019, with a 13.5% decline up to 2023. Provision 2024 birth data currently indicates a further decline of close to 10%.

Year-on-year declines between 2012 and 2019 averaged 0.95% and yet declines from 2019 to 2023 have averaged 3.31%. This is highly unusual and does not fit with the growing population, median population age of 26, and most of the population still to reach reproductive age. Births should not be declining at this rate; there are no sudden unusual and extreme political or social factors to explain such a drop in such a short time. Other external causes must be explored!

Infant Birth Weights

Low birth weight is a negative indicator of infant and maternal health.

Investigation of PSA vital statistics from 2019 to 2023 shows that Filipino infants are progressively getting smaller; with the % of low and very low births weight infants rising, and the proportions of larger infants dropping. 2020, the first year of the pandemic when the population was under strict lockdowns and with minimal access to routine healthcare which would be assumed to include prenatal care, was a distinct outlier with the proportions of low birth infants having dropped and larger infants risen.

Consolidating data to lump the less than 2,500g (< 5.5 lbs) birth weight infants shows that this category comprised 13.25% of all births in 2023, having risen from 12.34% in 2019, a rise of 16.2%. Infants weighing 2.5 - 2.999 kg (5.5 - 6.6 lbs) rose by 7.2%, and infants weighing 3 - 3.499 kg dropped by 8.6% and the proportion of infants weighing 3.5kg and above dropped by 17.3%.

Examining 2020; the proportion of low-birth-weight infants < 2.499kg dropped by 1.3%, the proportion of infants weighing 2.5 - 2.999 kg dropped by 0.3%, and the proportions of infants weighing 3 - 3.9 kg rose by 0.6% and weighing 3.5kg and above rose by 1.5%. Despite lockdowns and limited access to care, infants apparently did better.

Infant Mortality

The rising birth weights in 2020 was matched by a falling infant mortality; the falling birth weights from 2021 to 2023 was matched by rising infant mortality.

Professional Birth Care

Most infants born in 2020 were attended by a medical professional (94.5%) or a traditional birth attendant (5.2%) meaning that 99.7% of infants were born with available professional care, and only 0.3% without attendance. This remained stable in 2021 (99.7%), 2022 (99.6%) and 2023 (99.7%) and yet counter-intuitively infant mortality in these years still rose. Rising infant mortality would appear to be unrelated to lack of medical attendance at birth.

Maternal Age

The median age of giving birth is around 28 in Philippines and is rising over time, indicating trending of women delaying pregnancy.

While pediatric pregnancies aged among girls 15 and younger have risen by 71% between 2019 and 2023 these still comprise less than 0.25% of all births. Teenage pregnancies (15-19) over the same period fell by 12%, pregnancies in women aged 45-49 fell by 11.4%, and in women aged 50 and over fell by 10%. Less than 0.5% of pregnancies occur in women aged 45 and older; 0.48% in 2019 down to 0.43% in 2023.

Pregnancies among women aged 25-29 rose by 5.3%, pregnancies in women aged 30 - 34 rose by 19.1%, in women aged 35-39 rose by 9.1%, and in women aged 40 - 45 rose by 7.5%.

Malnutrition Deaths

The Philippines used ICD10 codes for registration of deaths, whereby the death certificate lists the primary causes of death. Malnutrition as primary cause of death, with no identified other major cause of death, is covered by 1-053 (E40-E46), which includes kwashiorkor, nutritional marasmus and other protein-calorie malnutrition causes. These could be expected to impact maternal health, birth weight of infants, and their susceptibility to death.

Exploring infant and maternal deaths reported as due to malnutrition as a possible indicator of changing infant and maternal nutrition status shows that infant deaths and mortality from malnutrition have been generally decreasing over time, up to 2023 contributing less than 2% of malnutrition deaths. Infant mortality from malnutrition in 2023 is similar to 2019 levels, contributing 6 deaths / 100,000 births. While not downplaying the importance of nutrition, this does not support that malnutrition is causal in the observed dropping birth weights and rising mortality.

Deaths from malnutrition among women aged from 55 to 44 rose in 2021, and declined thereafter. but still remains above 2019 levels. However, even at its peak in 2021 such deaths comprised less than 0.09% of all malnutrition deaths and thus cannot be concluded as causal in the mortality and birthweight trending.

Access to Routine Prenatal Care

Under the pandemic lockdowns from 2020 to 2022, government resources were significantly diverted to covid-19 illness care in 2020, and population-wide vaccination in 2021 and 2022. Necessarily this came at the expense of routine population health programs.

Did lack of access to routine medical care in 2020 counterintuitively improve infant mortality outcomes in that year? Women may have missed out on Td (Tetanus Diphtheria vaccines) and influenza vaccines, which are provided to women in government clinics and routinely given during pregnancy in the 2nd or 3rd trimester? However, lack of access to these should have continued in 2021 when harsh lockdowns remained in place and resources were diverted to pandemic efforts.

Did the provision of Covid-19 vaccines in 2021 impact infant and maternal outcomes in that year? The majority of the healthy working age population were given covid-19 vaccines from mid-2021; with the government exceeding their coverage target for persons aged between 12 and 59 years of age. Pregnancy screening was not provided, and intent to become pregnant was not a contraindication for receipt of a covid-19 vaccine. In their 3 August 2021 guidance, PSRM encouraged vaccination prior to attempted conception.

Pregnant women were prioritized to receive Covid-19 vaccination from August 2021.

Conclusion

The rapidly falling births in the Philippines up to 2023 are abnormal considering the prior to 2019 trending for slowly declining births.

Considering 2019 as pre-pandemic "normal", low birth weight has been progressively rising, and 6.6lb and above has been progressively decreasing. 2020 is a notable exception.

Infant mortality has also risen since 2019, again, with 2020 being the notable exception.

Rising rates of low birth weight and infant mortality both point to declining maternal and infant health? Deaths from malnutrition do not support that these deaths are due to rising malnutrition.

The majority of women 99.7% had professional attendance during delivery and lack of delivery care cannot be claimed as causal in rising infant deaths. Could practices surrounding medically attended childbirth contribute to rising infant mortality? Infants in the Philippines are mandated to be given Hepatitis B (typically given in the delivery room), and BCG within the first 24-hours of life.

Have there been changes in management of pregnancy?

Were there any impacts from reduced access to prenatal care, including Td/TDaP and influenza vaccines in 2020 and 2021 under lockdowns?

Did the administration of Covid-19 vaccines to child-bearing age women and pregnant women from 2021 to mid-2023 impact outcomes?

Are there post-covid-19 vaccine placental and other reproductive health issues?

Are there impacts on infant outcomes arising from routine prenatal care?

It becomes critically important to study why 2020 was an outlier for infant weight and mortality outcomes, and why both fertility/ fecundity and infant health outcomes have been rapidly declining since 2021.

Raising questions on whether vaccinations impact infant mortality is unpopular and goes against convention. However, when one studies this topic in detail, it appears that benefits and lack of risks are assumed, rather than quantified with concrete data. Medicine is littered with discarded conventions including blood-letting, disregard for hygiene, lobotomies, routine episiotomies, and many many drugs assumed safe and only in time proven harmful. We need to reexamine everything with strict impartiality.

The future of the Philippines depends on the health of her children!