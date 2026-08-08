Recent news regarding the trial of New Zealand whistleblower Barry Young, whose data the NZ Government refuses to look at, even as they attempt to silence him and hide his findings triggered me to take a look at NZ birth and death data.

Barry’s case becomes a test case on what a whistleblower is and whether whistleblowers are really protected and whether their findings can be heard, particularly when the Government don’t want the findings revealed.

New Zealand Population Trending

New Zealand’s population growth is largely fueled by migration which might be expected to conceal falling births and be used to explain rising deaths. Between 2009 and 2025, New Zealand’s resident population has increased by 23.8%.

However, migrants are usually younger people and should not be expected to die soon after migration. Births would be expected to rise with increased migration of young reproductive age persons. That hasn’t happened.

Population growth is largely driven by migration (yellow), rather than natural increase (births-deaths, in red).

Births have fallen consistently from their peak rate in 2010, and rising (migration-driven) population has done nothing to stem the falling births!

Crude birth and death rates, which are per 1,000 resident population, for 2009 to 2025 are shown. Births continue to fall from their 2010 peak, and deaths rise notably from 2021, which was the first year of COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Deaths have remained a step-change higher since 2021, indicating that the post-vaccine rollout population is now more susceptible to death.

Weekly death data to April 2026 is available. While there is a relatively small rise in deaths from February 2021 when primary series was introduced, deaths spiked following booster rollouts for early 2022 and remained elevated thereafter. This pattern is similar to that seen in Australia and all of the other heavily vaccinated countries whose death data I have evaluated.

Death rates in 2022 spiked across all ages, and particularly among the elderly who were supposed to be protected but clearly weren’t. I have marked the death rates in 2022.

Infant deaths and infant mortality rate both showed a spike in 2024 and remained elevated in 2025. The relationship of this spike to maternal COVID-19 Vaccination, and / or the infant vaccine schedule addition of meningococcal B (MenB/Bexsero) from March 2023 (given at 3, 5 and 12 months, with catchup programs), and the change from PCV10 to PCV14 in 2022 (given at 6 weeks, and 5 and 12 months) is not known.

Annual births, deaths, and natural population increase 2009 to 2025 are set out. Deaths from 2022 to 2025 remain well above pre-pandemic levels.

Resident Population Increases are out of sync with births and death rates

Between 2019 and 2025, resident population increased by 6.6%, deaths rose by 9.4%, births fell by 3.2%, and natural population growth fell by 20.3%.

Birth Rates and Age of Birth Patterns

Birth rates are falling among all age-groups. Over time, women are starting their families later and having fewer children. Data shows birth trending by age from 2009 through to 2025. The 2025 total fertility rate (TFR) was 1.55 births per woman, slightly down from 1.57 in both 2023 and 2024, which is the lowest December-year rate on record. This is well below replacement level of 2.1.

Timing of COVID-19 Vaccination and Deaths

New Zealand’s COVID-19 deaths exploded from March to July of 2022, which followed primary series vaccine uptake of more than 83% of the population, and booster doses to more than 50% of the population. Infections and deaths following vaccination should not have happened had the vaccine been effective. All-cause mortality should not have soared had the vaccines been safe!

New Cases and Cumulative Deaths are set out.

Conclusion

New Zealand mortality data shows sharp worsening in mortality between 2021 and 2022. Such rapid changes would be expected to be due to external factors. While the Government blames COVID-19 itself, the role of COVID-19 vaccination in accelerating infections and deaths and raising all-cause mortality should not be discounted.

Barry Young’s data is indeed a smoking gun and should be examined fairly and in great detail. Will he be given the fair trial, exoneration, compensation, and his life back? Apparently not if NZ Government vested interests have their say!

Barry Young is a brave man doing a great service to humanity! Whatever the outcome of his trial, we must not forget what happened nor ignore the evidence hidden in plain sight!