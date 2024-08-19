Gymnast Carlos Yulo has scored 2 gold medals in the Paris Olympics with nearly flawless floor and vault performances. He is the first-ever Filipino to secure two gold medals in a single Olympics. Truly a great achievement from endless years of discipline to his sport.

24-Year-old Yulo is being richly financially rewarded for his wins, both with cash and with houses and lots, as well as sponsorship for travel and free meals, among other benefits.

Everyone wants a piece of his success, even though, ironically, most athletes receive very little support in the Philippines.

Hopefully Yulo has both practicality and common sense and has wise advisors who will ensure he is not taken advantage of and can manage his new greatly increased assets.

Women boxers Nesthy Petecio (57kg division), Aira Villegas (50 kg division), brought home bronze medals in boxing.

A heroes’ welcome was given for all the returning athletes.

Cell Phone Ban in School During School Hours

A new law has been passed banning students from using cell phones in schools during school hours, in an effort to improve student learning. 78% adults are reported to support this ban; including me. My school age children commented “good luck in implementing the ban”, noting that many of their classmates have trouble putting their cell-phones down.

Philippines Department of Science and Technology to Focus on Research for Neurodevelopmental Disorders.

Will this research cover and address the elephant in the room which is the vaccination schedule (pregnancy and infancy / childhood) and it’s impacts on neurological development and outcomes?

The paper was retracted, which the authors claim is without basis. The data though is stunning; exceptional outcomes for unvaccinated children who have far lower rates of chronic illness and health conditions than their vaccinated peers. A full copy of the paper can be downloaded here.

Shortage of Teachers and Support Staff for DepED

The stressed DEPED has many vacant positions needing to be filled.

Teachers leaving for greener pastures (and better pay and conditions) abroad, surely adds to the DepEd problems.

Very Poor Air Quality in Metro Manila as Pollution and VOG Blankets Metro Manila

VOG is volcanic smog which results when sulfur dioxide, gases and particulates from an erupting volcano combine with oxygen and moisture in the presence of sunlight. The air in Manila is decidedly soupy and the sky cannot be seen though the heavy haze.

Classes in cities close to Taal Volcano have been suspended due to the very poor air quality; people are advised not to exercise or undertake heavy activities until air quality improves.

Monkeypox found in the Philippines thank to Heightened Surveillance

I suppose anything can be found if one looks hard enough, particularly when PCR testing is used!

A 10th ever case of monkeypox has been identified in the Philippines, the first case for 2024, with all 9 prior cases having recovered. The case was linked with “intimate contact”, ie. via sexual intercourse, and there also is the preventative “avoid unprotected intercourse” particularly with a person who has lesions on their genitals.

If this unfortunate fellow really is the first locally identified case for the year, it would indicate that monkeypox is in transmission in the Philippines and is generally too mild / self-limiting / inconsequential to be noted.

There are also reports in international media of shingles and other regular illnesses being mistaken for monkeypox! We should not buy into this scam, no matter how hard the WHO push it!

Leptospirosis has Claimed 224 lives in 2024

Much more critical than moneypox, and a real health threat is leptospirosis. This is a bacterial infection that can be caught from swimming in rat-feces contaminated flood waters. While some cases can be asymptomatic, more common symptoms are headache, body pain and fever. Severe cases may involve kidney damage (which usually recovers with recovery from the illness), meningitis, liver failure, and bleeding from the eyes and lungs and can be fatal.

Fortunately, prevention is relatively easy and cheap with the use of single dose prophylactic doxycycline which is recommended to be given soon after known exposure to probably contaminated flood waters. Incubation for the illness typically ranges from 7 to 14 days, but may be up to 30 days. If a person is already sick the treatment may require antibiotics and dialysis.

NEDA describes a Person as Poor if they Spend less than P64/day (USD1.13) on Food

This claim that a food budget of P64 defines adequate food security is quite ludicrous, considering what P64 can actually buy; certainly not more than a few grams of meat (chicken costs P207/kg, Tilapia costs P189/kg), a large egg (P9), beans cost P110 a kg; then there is still the cost of gas or power for cooking. Certainly, P64 is not sufficient for adequate daily calories, protein or nutrition for a growing child, a pregnant or breastfeeding woman, or a laboring adult! DTI also publishes suggested retail prices of key commodities.

Marcos-Duterte Relations Have Soured, What Will This Mean for the Philippines?

Following her resignation from position of Secretary of DepED and Vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, the relationship between President Marcos and Vice-President Duterte has clearly soured. After resigning from the Marcos cabinet on June 19, she has been calling out the administration for having failed Filipinos, never mind that her father was president for 6 years, and she is still Vice President. She stated that she is no longer talking to Marcos.

Maybe in pushback, Duterte had her PNP security detail slashed, reduced by 75 cops and a former customs intelligence officer has claimed, under recent interrogation, that her brother and husband were owners of a 2018 P11 billion shabu (methamphetamine) heist. She claims that this is political targeting, which could be possible if the former senator de Lima case is anything to go by: De Lima was jailed for 6 years over what was later found to be trumped drug charges.

Duterte clan vs. Marcos clan! While the politicians squabble and distract, the challenges and needs of the people may be brushed aside! In a fair world, politicians would be public servants to the people who elected them! That servitude could easily be forgotten when personal interests and conflicts take the fore, when building and maintaining political dynasties takes priority.

Yulo is a Filipino hero! Calling all Filipinos to follow his footsteps; to be heroes for their nation in whatever way they can; strive to be the very best you can be, stand up for good, and right and moral, call your leaders to serve! The same applies to all people, in all nations!

May God Bless the Philippines! God Bless the World and all her people!

While times seem hard and dark just now, may we hold on to hope. May we call for knowledgeable, calm, wise and moderate voices to prevail! May we become those people, those voices! May we prosper!