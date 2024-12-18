I have been watching local politics and news with something in between bemusement and despair. I have not posted a news update as the local affairs do not reflect well on the state of the Philippines nation! I would prefer to be sharing positive news rather than the constant squabbling and worse that is happening in Government here.

VP Duterte Facing Impeachment over Confidential Funds Use

What a mess as President Marcos tries to stay silent over and distance himself from the Vice President; their relationship soured. Some commentators are saying that VP Duterte is being politically targeted in an attempt to stop her running for president in 2028, even though she has not confirmed any intent to run.

The President has officially opposed calls for impeachment of the VP.

Meanwhile the enquiry into the VP’s disbursement of confidential funds has determined that most of the recipients apparently do not exist. Lack of accountability over funds is surely a major issue for a public official, though in the Philippines officials in favor likely get away with discrepancies, while those falling out of favor may have their fund disbursement scrutinized.

VP Duterte has refused to explain her fund disbursement, citing national security.

Former President Duterte Investigation of Drug War

The investigation into Duterte’s drug war will continue in 2025, with the House of Representatives QUAD committee alleging that the war of drugs was little more than a coverup for illegal activities of the former president and his allies.

2025 Budget for Final Approval

The Government’s approved 2025 budget is also garnering criticism, with funding slashed for education and health, but increased for public works, which has traditionally been a slush fund for favored projects and contractors, with big commissions being diverted back to various parties.

There are concerns that as much as 20% of PH budget goes to corruption.

In my opinion, the Philippines desperately need to simplify and remove layers of bureaucracy which complicate business; there need to be far fewer fingers in cooking pots. An efficiency commission, in the manner being planned under Trump would be a good idea here as well.

Transparency and accountability for public spending would be optimal. Yet while there are confidential funds, while politicians individually get allocated moneys for their own pet projects (commonly known to include kickbacks, sometimes very large) the vested interests maintain the status quo: honest parties will be seriously challenged to get the funds needed to enter and stay in politics.

From personal business experience here, another very big % surely goes to overblown bureaucracy where every single layer of government has its finger in the pie and has to get its cut, either through fees and permits, or indirectly though facilitation activities.

Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) are OUT

All remaining POGOs were compulsorily shutdown on 16th December, with the cancellation of all licenses on that date. These organizations were mostly manned by Chinese nationals, many of whom have left voluntarily.

Though others have been deported.

POGO properties have been seized by the Government, which are determining how to manage / use them. There will be a lot of opportunity there! However, the facilities need to be managed and maintained if their value is to be realized.

Beef Supplies from India Under Threat

The Philippines does not produce much beef. As of June 2024 the carabao inventory was estimated at 2.65 million head, the cattle inventory at 2.57 million head, and the pig inventory at 9.55 million head, and chickens at 209.45 million birds. All counts had declined from the prior year same period.

The Philippines is not self-sufficient in meat production, which is an incredible shame considering Philippines land mass and lush climate which makes it suitable for raising most animals (there are even sheep breeds suitable for tropical weather).

It turns out that much of the local processed beef (think corned beef, meat loaf) comes from India. A ban on beef from certain Indian cities due to concerns with FMD (foot and mouth disease) may threaten the delivery of processed beef products in the new year.

Mary Jane Veloso Handed Over from Indonesian to Philippies Authorities

Mary Jane Veloso is back in the Philippines 14 years after being detained in Indonesia on drug smuggling charges where she was facing the death penalty. She claims that she was the unwitting victim when 2.6 kg of heroin were found in her luggage. Her return to Philippines custody is the result of long-negotiated diplomacy between the Philippines and Indonesia. The Philippines does not have a death penalty.

While her future remains uncertain, and she will be held in custody in the Philippines, she is no longer facing the death penalty. A Christmas gift for Mary Jane and her family. She is hoping for executive clemency and freedom.

Simbang Gabi, Christmas Tradition in the Philippines

Simbang Gabi is the tradition of Filipino faithful in attending 9 dawn masses in the days leading up to Christmas.

I have a specific intention. To pray for the wisdom of Filipino leaders: that they put the needs of the nation before their own wealth and power. To pray for Filipinos that they stand up for themselves, their families, and their nation!