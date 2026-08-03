President Marcos gave his 5th SONA (State of the Nation Address on 27th July 2026. His 1 1/2 hour speech covered areas including anticorruption (focusing on flood control project), energy security and inflation relief (national energy emergency declared in response to Middle East conflict and measures taken), food security and agriculture (focusing on rejuvenation of the coconut industry and agrarian reform), infrastructure and modernization (commuter railways; MRT, and EV promotion with 40% of all vehicles targeted to be EV by 2040), social protection and labor, education and youth protection, health and medical assistance, and foreign relations and sovereignty. Following article discusses these topics.

PAX SILICA and the Wooing of the Philippines

Pax Silica is the US Department of State’s flagship effort on AI and supply chain security.

The Philippines is one of 24 April 2026 signatories to the Pax Silica Declaration which aims to pursue comprehensive economic partnerships to build and deploy information networks, information and communication technology systems, fiberoptic cables, and data centers.

Philippines critical minerals and infrastructure are identified as key resource that the US would like to tap.

The Philippines Government is enthusiastic about the proposed Pax Silica Industrial hub claiming that it will bring in USD40-70 billion of investment over time and will provide 190,000 high-quality jobs for Filipinos.

Critics are raising environmental concerns over impacts on the Philippines fragile power system and water resources, potential environmental harms and displacement of indigenous populations and farmers from increased mining activities. Further, the planned hub location is on prime agricultural land and some are concerned that converting this land to industrial may threaten food security.

From South China Morning Post (sorry, full article is paywalled) giving hint of China’s possible concern over the Philippines increasing US ties:-

Philstar article notes opposition from the Makabayan bloc (lit. Patriotic Coalition of the People) which claims the Pax Silica initiative violates constitutional sovereignty clauses, as follows: -

Discussion and debate over the Pax Silica are far from over, with an agreement for the industrial zone / AI hub set to be signed in November 2026 if negotiations proceed according to schedule!

VP Duterte Impeachment Trial

Sarah Duterte’s second impeachment trial began on 6 July 2026. She is being accused of alleged misuse of PHP500 million in confidential funds from the Office of the VP, and 112.5 million from DepEd. Further allegations include unexplained wealth and failure to truthfully declare assets, bribery and procurement irregularities involving DepEd Officials, and assassination threats against President Marcos, his wife, and the former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Corruption Scandals and Investigations

Corruption scandals are not new in the Philippines which has deeply entrenched culture of corruption and impunity for perpetrators. 2026 sees a burgeoning of investigations, but very little apparent on the ground progress. Citizens and watchers should not hold their breath. Overview of current investigations from The Diplomat.

New School Year Same Old Education System Challenges

The Philippines School Year officially started on Monday June 8 and will end on April 8, 2027. Private and International Schools often adopt an alternative schedule beginning first week of August and ending in May. The Philippines continues to be challenged to meet the requirements of its learners.

Despite a 1.224 trillion-peso education budget (4% of GDP) and continual introduction of new programs and directives by DEPED, massive shortages of classrooms (165,000), teachers (150,000), and education support personnel (300,000+), along with lacking textbooks and learning materials continue to burden the education system.

School Violence in the Philippines

In my 30 years of living in the Philippines, I have rarely heard any accounts of school violence. Yet unfortunately in the past 2 months the Philippines have joined this sad global trend. In June, 2 students planned out and then killed 3 students and injured others, motivated by a grudge over bullying. Efforts to ensure schools are safe places for students and teachers as well as providing quality education must be ramped up.

A 13-year-old student was stabbed and killed by a classmate over P10 change for purchased bottled water.

Students reacted violently in Davao de Oro where a teacher was attacked by 2 students after calling one of them out for wearing an earing in violation of the school’s dress code.

Out with DOH Secretary Herbosa and in with Pujalte Jr.

Herbosa has stepped down during recovery from surgery and is replaced with a new acting Secretary Dr. Jose “Brix” Pujalte Jr., orthopedic surgeon and veteran public health official. He brings more than 3 decades of experience to the challenging task of ensuring the delivery of quality health care and promoting positive health outcomes for Filipinos.

Herbosa is still facing allegations over waste of essential medicines, procurement irregularities, and transfer of funds to UNICEF, though he denies any wrongdoing.

Until the next update, signing off.