After being revived from an aborted cardiac death on 25th February 2023, influencer Dr. Gia Sison died again, this time permanently earlier today, 21st March 2024.

She had been revived from an aborted sudden cardiac death on 25th February 2024.

She had received a first dose of covid-19 vaccine, AstraZeneca, on March 8, 2021.

She was confident in the products and also promoted pediatric Covid-19 vaccination.

She surely was a good person. My age. In the peak of her professional and personal life! Doing what she believed in! She is not the typical age to have cardiac issues; still too young for that, or would have been too young in pre-covid-19 vaccine years.

I really contemplate why did she believe when I didn’t and couldn’t. Why did she trust and promote, while I has the very opposite reaction of extreme distrust? So extreme that I had to reject the interventions regardless of considerable personal costs, which was probably life-saving for me. Sadly Gia Sison is now gone. I live on to fight for our children and our future!

WEF Roundtable March 18-20

WEF has just conducted a Country Roundtable in the Philippines from March 18-20, 2024. Welcome remarks from Sec of Finance, Ralph Recto are linked below. The government is bullish about national economics and development, though the reality on the ground may be somewhat more challenging.

More in these articles.

I hope and trust that new investors will find an easier path to working in the Philippines. Time will tell. Promised investment still has to be delivered upon. The Philippines should also not forget that investors enter with the intent of making money. Hopefully that is done beneficially to their host country, with capacity and infrastructure building, not just selling to a captive market.

Philippines- China Relationships

Despite the positive reporting claiming that there is no stirring up of conflict, the Philippines-China relationships is somewhat uneasy lately, with ongoing incidents being reported in South China Sea. Article from South China Morning Post, linked.

Local news mimics the SCP article.

There are many local conversations circulating. Some parties saying Philippines is the aggressor, and others claiming China is the aggressor. It certainly makes for uneasiness with regards to stability in this region.

Modification to the 1987 Charter to Attract Foreign Investors

The house of representatives has approved changes to the 1987 charter to allow foreign investors into education. public utilities and advertising. This will still be for approval of the upper house.

Philippines, US and Japan will hold a trilateral summit in April 2024. Interesting days ahead in the political arena. Even more interesting will be outcomes of talks.

INTERNATIONAL SCIENCE NEWS:

There are serious concerns with vaccinated blood supplies. Japanese Preprint paper, not yet peer reviewed. However, well worth downloading for reference. In all likelihood it will not be permitted for peer review publication. Censorship is still alive and well - for now!

Table 1 lists major concerns identified related to the use of gene modified blood.

For Filipinos in the Philippines, the PPMH-afvi group, a subgroup of CDCPH, coordinates donation of unvaccinated blood to persons in need. Please contact them if in need or if you are willing to join their list of unvaccinated donors. You may just save a life!