Philippines headlines on the US Trump sweep of the electoral college, popular vote, senate and house in yesterday’s election shown below. The whole article bears reading (click on the image), referring to Trump’s speech where he stated “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate”, but also to election fraud, US Capitol Jan 6 event, Trump impeachments, criminal indictments, and the challenges he faced in his prior term where he sometimes lacked the support to deliver on his policies.

As he certainly has a majority this time around, and Kamala has belatedly given the Democrat’s concession speech, he should have better support during this term. His team is certainly impeccable.

he Philippines, a former colony of the US from 1898 to 1946, retains very strong ties with the US. The Philippines constitution is also modelled on that of the US. As of 2022, there were about 4.1 million Filipino Americans living in the US; many Filipino families have relatives in the US some documented and some not. Many Filipinos, sourcing their news from mainstream, believed Trump to be the devil-incarnate and VP Kamala to be the hope for the world; they are sorely disappointed by the election outcome. On the other hand, in my circles who follow alternative news media, there is generally rejoicing that the cheat was beat, and a renewed hope that the ongoing globalist takeover may be stymied and slowed.

The Philippines and US have an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), first signed in 2014, that allows American troops and their equipment to be housed in Philippine military camps in strategic areas of the country. Any changes in US defense policy will have great implications for the Philippines and this agreement; perhaps limiting its’ expansion as the US focuses on the settlement of other conflicts and improved global diplomatic relations. Any power struggle between the US and China will certainly have the Philippines in the crosshairs.

The Philippines will also be affected by immigration reforms and Trump’s promise to deport illegal immigrants who will only be welcomed back if they come via official and legal channels.

Philippines-WHO Relationship Strengthened with PH Appointment as WHA78 President

Philippines was founding member of the WHO and has very strong relationship with the organization. Philippines also hosts the WHO Regional Office in the Western Pacific WPRO). The Philippines commitment to the WHO and its objectives, is strengthened with the Philippines appointment as WHA78 President for the 28th World Health Assembly that will be held in Geneva in May 2025. WHA is the highest decision-making body of the WHO, responsible for WHO policy, appointment of the director general, and budget approval.

This appointment is surely a career pinnacle for DOH Secretary Herbosa, who acknowledges this appointment as a big responsibility.

Philippines is Supportive of the UN Pact for the Future

The Philippines government is fully supportive of the UN Pact for the Future, clippings of the headlined article are set out below.

The UN Pact for the Future was “agreed” by the consensus procedure. Consensus means that there was no final vote, only that there were no overt objections to the final proffered version! While the Philippines so cheerfully accepts the UN’s latest moves without question, not all world citizens are happy, seeing this as the inching taking over of global control that is clearly the UN and the WHO’s agenda.

Unexpected and Premature Deaths in PH

David Charlton, owner of David’s Salon, hairdresser & businessman, long-term resident in the Philippines, triathlon supporter, died unexpectedly while on a trip, on 29th October 2024. Contacts advise that cause of death was a heart attack.

I personally knew David, having competed with him in triathlons (we ran together in the run leg of the White Rock, Subic half-ironman in 2006), and I frequently met him in later events of which he was often a sponsor, being particularly supportive of women’s triathlon though Team David’s Salon. He was indeed a gentleman and will be sorely missed.

Much loved former Laguna mayor Girlie Javier-Ejercito died on 3rd November following a battle with endometrial cancer.

Papemelaroti co-founder, artist, and former TV host Robert Alejandro founder died on 5th of November aged 60, after a battle with colon cancer which he had been living with for eight years.

Businessmen Recommend Vital Reforms to the Philippines Government

PCCI has given policy recommendations to the Philippines government. These are broad and focus on food security, human resources, increasing investments and creating jobs. While I have not been able to access a copy of this document yet, the outlines set out in media releases are comprehensive and if implemented, these will be beneficial for Philippines.

Alternative View on the Transfer of Funds from PhilHealth to the Treasury

My kneejerk reaction had also been that PhilHealth funds should not be transferred back to the treasury. However, the following discussion which clarifies that the funds earmarked for transfer are not from member remittances and that the transfer is fiscally sound, gives an alternative view and food for solid thought.

Bureau of Immigration Blocks Departure of Surrogate Mum Recruit

Filipinos wanting to leave the Philippines often need to prove their destination and purpose before they are allowed to leave the Philippines. This is required in a bid to stop human trafficking and abuse of Filipinos, but also can also pose inconveniences for legitimate travelers. Travel can requires letters of invitation, proof of employment with multiple clearances, proof of funds, proof of marriage and legitimacy of relationship, particularly for Filipinas traveling with foreign men, clearances for Filipino children traveling in school groups, etc.

A potential surrogate mum has been stopped from departing PH at the airport.

Philippines is to be recipient of US $24.9 Million Pandemic Fund funding for “Resilient Philippines” with the Project to Focus on Disease Surveillance and Early Warning Systems.

Nothing like finding and creating a pandemic by specifically search for one!

97.8% of Philippines National ID has been achieved.

Mobile Clinics for Remote Regions will Bring Health Care to More Filipinos

Many regions, particularly remote regions, have limited access to medical care, and only rudimentary, if any medical facilities. To address this, the DOH has procured state of the art mobile clinics. These are an excellent development, as they can bring care to the people who need it.

Duterte Being Grilled Over the Drug War he Waged on Filipinos During his Term

Some 6,000 to 30,000 drug-related execution deaths have been estimated to have occurred during the 6 years of Duterte’s administration.

While her father is being grilled over extrajudicial killings, VP Sarah is being challenged over inadequately documented spending in the OVP and DepEd.

No updates on Philippines Vital Statistics

There is still no further release of PH vital statistics for 2023 later than data compiled as of 31 July 2024, and no data at all yet released for 2024. Of course, I will update once there is news! I have been receiving increasing reports of unexpected deaths among my social networks; the consequences of the pandemic period forced medications continue.