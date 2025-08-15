Larger than life, a personal friend, Tito Nick was a voice for the Filipino people! He died today, very unexpectedly, after a very short illness for which he had recently been released from hospital.

Announcement from his daughter-in-law, here.

Nicanor Jesús "Nick/Nicky" Pineda Perlas III was a Filipino activist and awardee of the Right Livelihood Award in 2003, which is often referred as an alternative Nobel Prize.[2]

He was very active during the pandemic fighting for the rights of Filipinos. This include the filing a petition with the Supreme Court against mandatory covid-19 vaccination, which was ultimately thrown out on a technicality.

He was a prolific writer across many platforms. He was passionate about advancing the Philippines and her people. Nicanor Perlas outlines a six pillar platform to address the key issues facing the Philippines which includes measures to :

Eradicate Poverty and Enhance Quality of Life for all through a vibrant broad-based economy, social justice and peace.

Advance Moral and Effective Governance in all institutions of society and all situations in life.

Uphold the Integrity of Creation (ecology and environment) respectfully partnering with it as our source of life

Build Partnerships for Social Justice with participatory governance and authentic democracy

Promote Creative Education and Inner Change to draw out talents, intelligences and potential in students, including self-directed education and transformation.

Mainstream Visionary Initiatives discovering, rewarding, and building upon innovation and success stories.

He was the founder of Covid-Call-for-Humanity, and was the overall designer, research head, and analyst of the website. This site covers both Philippines and International topics. It is a wealth of information.

He was president of Solution Ecosystems Activator (SEA) Inc., and has been very active conducting training for this group.

The SEA Inc. page has excellent articles about community building and empowerment.

Farewell Tito Nick! Watch over us. May we study your work, learn from it, and continue your legacy! Tito Nick on the right, photo taken during the Philippines excess deaths hearings last 19 March 2024.