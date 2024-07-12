After email follow-up yesterday, I was informed today that my submission to Australia’s excess death enquiry has been uploaded to the site as submission no. 48, accessible here. It appears that I am rather privileged to have my submission uploaded, as most people are having their submissions rejected (private advice from Sen. Babet’s office).

I hadn’t prepared a monthly historical and current breakdown of deaths by state yet. I have done this now using data released from ABS last 28 June 2024, presenting it below.

It is abundantly clear that something happened in February of 2021 which had devastating impacts on population health, and which accelerated deaths thereafter.

The only thing that changed in February of 2021 was the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines! There is no other rational explanation. The deaths rise more quickly and higher after each new dose rollout! These data provide clear evidence of causality using the principle of challenge, re-challenge; each new dose causes a greater magnitude of excess mortality effect, more quickly!

Note that the 2024 mortality data is still provisional. Deaths will rise further in the final compilation in coming months.

Australians should be very angry and demanding answers! This is death by medical intervention! Iatrogenocide! It is also democide: death by government. The deaths and injuries continue to mount!

It is time to hold governments and health officials to account!