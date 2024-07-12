No Matter Which Way I Examine the Australian Mortality Data, it is Clear that Something Happened to Change Population Mortality Outcomes Starting in February 2021. I provide visual presentation of the
by-state data. After follow-up to the Committee my Submission on Australian Excess Deaths was uploaded today as upload No. 48! They advise there is no schedule for further hearing into excess deaths.
After email follow-up yesterday, I was informed today that my submission to Australia’s excess death enquiry has been uploaded to the site as submission no. 48, accessible here. It appears that I am rather privileged to have my submission uploaded, as most people are having their submissions rejected (private advice from Sen. Babet’s office).
I hadn’t prepared a monthly historical and current breakdown of deaths by state yet. I have done this now using data released from ABS last 28 June 2024, presenting it below.
It is abundantly clear that something happened in February of 2021 which had devastating impacts on population health, and which accelerated deaths thereafter.
The only thing that changed in February of 2021 was the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines! There is no other rational explanation. The deaths rise more quickly and higher after each new dose rollout! These data provide clear evidence of causality using the principle of challenge, re-challenge; each new dose causes a greater magnitude of excess mortality effect, more quickly!
Note that the 2024 mortality data is still provisional. Deaths will rise further in the final compilation in coming months.
Australians should be very angry and demanding answers! This is death by medical intervention! Iatrogenocide! It is also democide: death by government. The deaths and injuries continue to mount!
It is time to hold governments and health officials to account!
Many of us now realise this will be an international trend since the introduction of GoF MODIFIED BAT JUICE = COVID, and the useless but potentially DEADLY injections they pretended were 'VACCINES'.
It seems that Big Pharma have stopped lying about the original claim that their 'Poisons' are/were "SAFE & EFFECTIVE". They are next to useless, but each shot increases your likelihood of 'Vax Injury', Vax related DEATH. If you thought you were lucky and got away with the 'Experimental injection', don't be surprised to learn that with each jab you've succumbed to, might have reduced your life expectancy by between 3 and 5 years. The useless but DEADLY Vax poison is cumulative in increasing susceptibility to numerous illnesses and diseases!
The injections seem to frequently guarantee heart health issues. Myocarditis and pericarditis have become household words since 2021, the launch of the pretend cure for Covid.
Don't think Covid is over. They've been working on the next, more potent and deadly, virus = Bird Flu. They'll no doubt already have a NEW VACCINE available - even before Bird Flu disease is deliberately released upon the world's population. It's how the WHO world health system functions.
Make a new disease and sell all Governments loads of dangerous crap that does nothing for the disease but Culls those who survived the last man-modified Covid virus.
Don't take another injection under any circumstances because Big Pharma accept NO LIABILITY for INJURIES, DEATHS and reduced Life Expectancy that follow their poisonous injections.
Pfizer have several current active writs against them for lying about their rubbish 'medicines', but they have a fortune set aside for 'settlement' of the few cases that actually get to court. Pfizer are the worst offenders in being found guilty of falsifying data, safety stats and Efficacy claims and have paid more in SETTLEMENTS than any other company in history. Settlements are a frequent part of their Business Plan = A drop in the ocean from the vast profits earned from DEPOPULATING the PLANET! This fact alone tells you all you really need to know!
Big Pharma's motto = "There's No Profit made from healthy people"! - Join the dots!
Unjabbed Mick (UK) I'll live longer without Big Pharma's medical intervention.
its highly likely that the bird flu scam will be the excuse they will use to bring back the pandemic treaty centre stage on the world stage