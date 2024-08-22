In a 3 June 2024 article, updated on 19th June 2024, Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) denied that excess deaths were due to Covid-19 vaccination in Singapore over the pandemic years and instead claimed that Singapore had recorded one of the lowest pandemic excess death rates in the world.

Aussie17 has recently written about Singapore’s population outcomes referring to the 2023 official data. I will be presenting both historical data and currrent data up to June 2024.

Singapore is Not Among the World’s Lowest Excess Deaths!

A quick visit to the Our World in Data Covid Page to examine excess deaths shows that Singapore is certainly not among the bottom countries in reported excess mortality. In this country selection they are 9/13, ie in the top 5 highest cumulative excess mortality as of December 2023.

4 Covid-19 Vaccines Have Been Offered in Singapore

Covid-19 vaccines offered in Singapore are Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna/Spikevax and Novavax/Nuvaxovid, all of which are already fully registered for regular use.

Sinovac-CoronaVac, the 4th product in use, has not applied for full registration and will only be offered under the National Vaccination Program of the Government until 30 September 2024.

MOH Reassures the Population of Product Safety and Efficacy

In their Frequently Asked Questions Page, the MOH reassures that the vaccines are not a form of genetic modification, and that the mRNA completely breaks down after 2 days. Both of these claims can be readily countered a large body of peer reviewed scientific literature.

They emphasize the safety of the vaccines and claim they have undergone extensive development for many years prior to the pandemic. “Safety, scientific, or ethical integrity have not been compromised”.

Has the ethical integrity of the MOH been compromised? What can Singaporeans do when their government downplays all concerns and risks?

Covid-19 Vaccination Program Key Dates

Covid-19 vaccination started in Singapore on 30 December 2020. First booster dose started on 14th September 2021. Bivalent boosters started on 12th September 2022. Current vaccination recommendation is for administration to all persons 6 months and older with at least annual dosing.

Population Vital Statistics - Historical Data

Births and deaths and changes therein over time are the ultimate indicators of population health. I have examined both historical and current population vital statistics. All data was downloaded from the Singapore Government SingStat WebSite.

Historical births from 2000 are plotted with year on year % change shown. Singapore births follow distinct patterns affected by the Chinese Calendar; Dragon year (2000, 2012,2024) babies are desired. Between 2000 and 2021, year-on-year changes in births ranged from -11.8% to + 7.6%. 2022 and 2023 show unusually large consecutive drops in births of 7.9% and 5.8%.

Anything that affects conception will have a 10-month lag to impact on births. The impact of an event starting in 2021 would not be reflected in live births until the end of 2021 and into 2022. The impact of anything that causes pregnancy losses of an in-progress pregnancy, may be observed earlier. A drop in births, negative impact, is observed in 2022 and 2023.

Historical deaths are plotted. Deaths have been slowly increasing over time, expected with a growing and aging population. Between 2000 and 2020 increase in deaths ranged from -2.1% to +4.6%. 2020 deaths were unexceptional. There was an increase in deaths of 10.1% in 2021 and a further increase of 10.7% in 2022. 2023 death levels were very similar to 2022. A 10% increase in deaths is highly abnormal, considered a black swan event, yet there were 2 such years and deaths did not return to prior levels even on the 3rd year. A rise in deaths, a negative impact, is observed.

Together, these birth and death data reflect a catastrophic worsening of population health starting in 2021, which also coincides with the rollout of covid-19 vaccines to the Singaporean population.

Monthly Breakdowns of Vital Statistics

A breakdown of births and deaths by month can give a clearer picture of when population health changed. I have highlighted the months where major changes occurred.

There was a big drop in births in January and February of 2021, which recovered back to prior year monthly ranges for the rest of the year. Births dropped considerably from March 2022 and have not recovered in the data to date.

Deaths rise steadily from March to September 2021, which happened to coincide with the progressive rollout of covid-19 vaccines to the population. There was then a huge step change in October 2021 (+40.8% increase vs. October 2020), which followed the rollout of 1st booster doses. There was a further massive death spike in March 2022, which just happened to follow rollout of bivalent Pfizer dosing. Up to June 2024, deaths have not returned to pre-covid-19 vaccine period levels.

I marked the stages of vaccine rollout against births and deaths. Deaths were unremarkable in 2020 the first year of the pandemic. Deaths rose steadily in 2021. They spiked in September and October 2021, and again in February and March 2022.

The spikes in deaths follow peak vaccine dosing periods. Peak vaccine administration in July and August of 2021, and the rollout of the 1st booster dosing on 14th September 2021 was followed by peak deaths in the last 3 months of 2021. Another peak uptake in January 2022, which included the new bivalent booster, was followed by peak deaths in the following 3 months.

Could the excess deaths have been related to covid-19 deaths? I compared number of reported Covid-19 deaths against number of excess deaths. However, the numbers of excess deaths far exceed Covid-19 deaths.

It would be common sense to suspect causality, particularly between the booster dosing and the temporally linked rises in mortality.

Excess Deaths and Deficit Births vs. Forecast Levels

I used the 2000 to 2019 births and deaths data with excel forecast to arrive at the births and deaths that would be expected based on prior population trending, from 2020 to 2023. I plotted these against the actual births and deaths.

Between 2020 and 2023, there were 11,552 excess deaths.

Between 2020 and 2023, there were 10,448 deficit births.

Together with excess deaths and missing births, Singapore may have lost over 20,000 population between 2020 and 2023. This deficit looks set to continue in 2024, as the data for Jan-June is already worse than prior year data.

Singapore is facing Population Collapse

Vital statistics in 2020 were within expectations. Despite lockdowns and a “pandemic”, nothing notable was happening. In 2021, after the Covid-19 vaccination rollouts, there were step changes in births and deaths.

Births continue to fall, and deaths have not returned to pre-2021 levels. Singapore’s natural increase (Births - deaths) has dropped from around 2,600 a month in 2000, to possibly only 440 a month in 2024, an 83% drop in population growth, if the Jan-June data holds.

Singapore’s MOH, by denying any possibility that their rising deaths and falling births are in any way linked with the Covid-19 vaccines, despite the very clear temporal relationship between vaccination and changes in population trending, are doing a grave disservice to Singaporeans. If vaccination and population change are linked, the continued push for Covid-19 vaccinations will worsen population health and productivity, will suppress births and increase premature deaths and accelerate the trend towards depopulation.

The refusal of the Singapore Government to acknowledge and address real population concerns on health outcomes, including their continued provision of misinformation about what the vaccines are and how they work, will drive loss of trust in government and public health. They also deny themselves possibility of finding solutions and ways to improve population health.

Trust the government, do what you are told without question!

The innovators, the thinkers, the challengers of this world cannot live in such an oppressed and oppressive society. They may well vote with their feet! Singapore’s future does not look bright!