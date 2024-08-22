Monkeypox Headlines Dominate, even though there is no alarming news to report

Monkeypox, renamed to mpox to avoid offending monkeys, is making headline news in the Philippines (as if there are not more serious illnesses to give valid attention to).

One mpox case has been identified in the Philippines, the first for the year (don’t forget we are nearly 2/3 through the year already), to bring total cases ever detected in the Philippines up to 10! The prior 9 cases fully recovered!

The affected person is a 33 yo male with no history of international travel who developed a fever and then lesions several weeks after intimate contacts.

41 contacts have been traced and 7 of these have been placed under quarantine until early September.

Marcos is ordering surveillance! Surveillance by whom? Surveillance costs money! The recent case was identified after he visited a dermatologist when he noticed lesions and was referred for appropriate testing.

Dr. Peter Mancao, chief of Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) advised that while there are no detected cases of mpox in Cebu, the city would be vigilant. That Cebu would use the WHO Template for managing viral outbreaks, including hygiene, masking, and social distancing! A little premature, considering that there is no outbreak in the Philippines!

The strain of monkeypox in the Philippines is confirmed to be the less virulent strain. I wonder if they would release the people under forced quarantine with this finding.

Regardless, DOH has already expressed interest to the WHO to receive smallpox vaccines, as soon as they can be available.

More Free Vaccines for all life stages if House Bill No. 1092 (19th Congress) is Passed

Vaccines are somehow seen as a shortcut to health in the Philippines. Stick a needle into a person and all will be fine; ignoring malnutrition, endemic diseases such as TB, metabolic diseases of diabetes and heart disease which ravage the population.

Lawmaker Yamsuan is pushing for expansion of the existing RA10152 Mandatory Infants and Children Health Immunization Act to deliver more free vaccines to Filipinos. HB No. 1092 will create a National Immunization Technical and Advisory Group (NITAG) and the DOH will be empowered to determine and secure the appropriate vaccines for all life stages. Public hearings for addition of new vaccines will not be required if congress is not in session or if there is a pandemic underway. This will create a huge opportunity for vaccine makers to get the products on the government schedule, and perhaps without challenge! Of course, no free vaccine is really free, it is paid for by taxpayers!

Following is the link at the 19th Congress site. However, the bill cannot be downloaded: the link only responds “access denied”. Concerned citizens will be following any movement closely.

Alice Guo, Dismissed Tarlac Mayor, Suspected Chinese Asset, has Evaded Authorities Questioning her Filipino Birth Certificate and Involvement in Illegal Offshore Gaming Operations

Alice Guo has left the Philippines leaving behind a furor. She could not have left without assistance! She is said to currently be in Indonesia. Her escape showcases the capabilities of many government agencies who surely should have known she was an escape risk!

An international manhunt seems to be ensuing, with 2 of Guo’s companions reported arrested in Indonesia.

Anyone with sufficient funds can find a way to do almost anything they want in the Philippines.

Philippines to Host Afghan Refugees

In other news, the Philippines has agreed to the US request for it to allow entry and to provide temporary accommodation for Afghan refugees.

The Philippines does offer refuge to refugees and stateless persons and provides pathways for naturalization.

Sarah Duterte’s 10 M Budget for Publication of Her Children’s Book Under Scrutiny During Budget Hearings

Authors usually have to fund the publication of their books, but not Vice Presidents! VP Sarah Duterte’s children’s book is being accused of both early campaigning and of plagiarism; the book is intended for free distribution to school children, along with school bags. This would be relatively minor news, except for the appropriated budget of P10 million.

Senate Website Hacked Revealing Ongoing Gaps in Government Online Systems and Philippines digital security, irrespective of the value of the hacked data.

Street People Aided by DSWD

To end with an uplifting story! An outreach program by department of Social Welfare and Development is working to assist street people to return to their provinces (the families may have come to Manila looking for opportunities that were never realized and did not have funds to return) or be appropriately assisted to get them off the streets.

The Oplan Pag-Abot initiative started in July 2023 and has been running for just over a year now. DSWD can be contacted via an online form, and webpage.

May more people receive the support they need to prosper and thrive within and for a successful society.