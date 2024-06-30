Philippine Vital Statistics: 11th Data Drop for 2023, with data compiled as of 30 April 2024 released on 28 June 2024. Late registrations of births and deaths affect data interpretation.
Excess deaths continue at concerning levels and may be far worse than apparent from the incomplete data. Births may be similar to 2022 levels. Timely VS data registrations and compilation is urged.
Philippines PSA has just given their 11th data drop of the nation’s 2023 vital statistics. This data is for 2023 registrations received to the central statistics office as of 30 April 2024, containing registered births, deaths, and marriages. 34,727 additional registered deaths and 97,373 additional registered births were added, mostly to the last 4 months of 2023.
Considering this data now represents 4 months of late registrations, it is still quite surprisingly incomplete, particularly for deaths, which historically have been substantially complete within 3 to 4 months of the end of calendar year.
Going from running around 10% above 2022 levels from March to June 2023, the end of year death registrations has dropped off and is considerably below all prior levels. Does this reflect a surprise recovery from excess deaths or is it simply late registrations / registration compilation? I will answer this later.
Birth registrations appear to be lagging. Current raw data shows that second half of 2023 will deliver the lowest birth rates in recent history, with June births failing to match 2022 levels, and September 2023 births running nearly 20,000 lower than 2022. Again, birth drop or late registrations? From personal accounts, some children are not registered until they reach school age, a delay of 3-5 years from their birth.
Late Registrations or falling births and deaths?
Given global trending, I would have expected that births in the second half of 2024 would fall and deaths rise. With both births and deaths falling, I am suspicious that the data is still substantially incomplete and that no conclusions can be drawn, despite 4 months of late registrations.
With the theory that regions more central to National Capital Regions of the Philippines may have quicker data registration compared to further flung and less industrialized regions, I plotted the latest deaths and births for 2022 and 2023; orange being 2022 and blue being 2023.
If NCR has the most complete data, deaths show a troubling trending with levels 2,403 (3%) above 2022 levels. If January (2022 spike) and December (incomplete) data are excluded; the average rise is 7%. The highest monthly excess deaths vs. 2022 was 17.1% in June 2023. Clearly excess deaths are continuing for the 3rd straight year!
Following are the by-region birth and death data. 2023 NCR birth trending is somewhat reassuring, following a similar pattern to 2022 and with an increase of 2,865 babies born (+1.8%) vs. 2022.
The plotted data shows that most regions still have incomplete data for at least the last 1/4 of 2023, some more than others, in VS data registration. The blue line drop off in birth and deaths is clearly missing data.
Region XIII and BARMM registered birth data appears incomplete after 1st Quarter 2023!
Data is Incomplete
Incomplete data hinders the assessment of population outcomes. Data from the first half of 2023, which should be substantially complete, shows somewhat reassuring birth data mostly similar to or slightly higher than 2022 levels, but concerning death data reflecting ongoing excess deaths.
Renewed efforts for timely compilation and publication of vital statistics data are urged. In 2022 PSA stopped publishing data compiled later than June 30 of 2023 (ie. 6 months of late registrations). 6 months for late registrations may not be sufficient to substantially complete the 2023 population data given the lack of completeness as of 30 April 2024. Accurate VS data is critical for public services, infrastructure planning, education allocation, health services funding, etc.
If PSA never update their published data for the extreme delayed registrations, perhaps population data can only be corrected by census data. The next census will be conducted in 2025.
