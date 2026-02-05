The Philippines has released its official 2024 marriage (25Nov2025), birth (22Dec2025), and death (30Jan2026) reports. Key overall findings are presented in this article for information and reference. I will prepare some breakdown analyses of regional and cause of death data for publication in coming weeks.

2024 Population Births and Deaths

Compared to 2023, 2024 registered births fell by 6.2% while deaths rose by 1%.

There were 705,714 (51.9%) male births and 653,275 (48.1%) female births. The drop in female births between 2023 and 2024 was 6.03%, while the drop in male births was 6.3%. Total loss of births since 2012, the Philippines peak birth year, is 24.1%. The majority of this loss (18.8%) occurred between 2019 and 2025. Such a rapid loss in births is historically unprecedented, particularly considering the young population of the Philippines (median age around 26).

The Philippines registered 701,884 deaths in 2024, a rise of 1% from 2023 levels. After the 2021 43.2% rise in deaths (some 265,493 additional deaths), deaths fell, but never back to pre-pandemic levels. Deaths in 2024 remain 13.1% above 2019 levels.

Using 2024 Census data, the 2024 crude death rate (i.e. deaths / 1,000 population) is 6.22, unchanged from 2023 levels. Referring to prior census data, crude death rates were lower in 2015 (5.55) and in 2020 (5.63).

Birth and death patterns are contrasted and COVID-19 Lockdowns and start of Vaccination is marked.

The contrasting vaccine uptake with mortality is stark! Philippines Deaths spike even before vaccine uptake soared. I consider that the hyper excess mortality in August and September 2021 was due to extremely toxic Janssen lots. I assessed both PHFDA reports and VAERS foreign reports to draw this conclusion (previous discussion, here).

Infant and Child Mortality

There were 44,300 deaths of children aged between 0 and 19 in 2024, down from 45,585 in 2023. This does not represent a real reduction in pediatric deaths because the population of children in the Philippines has been declining every year since 2012. Using available PSA data birth and infant death data, I can roughly estimate that there were some 34 million children aged 0-19 in 2019. By 2024, that number had dropped to 32.7 million.

There were 20,529 infant deaths in 2024, down from 21,593 in 2023. However, infant mortality (deaths per 1000 live births rose) from 14.91 in 2023 to 15.11 in 2024.

Deaths by age show stable deaths among younger folk, but rising deaths among middle aged and older folk. Note again the peak deaths in 2021 across all age-groups, exactly matching timing of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts. Seniors were particularly harmed.

Step increases in deaths are apparent across all but the <1 yo and 1-19 yo cohorts from 2021, both of which have shrinking populations which could hide death rate increases. The step increases in deaths reflects poorer health across the entire population from 2021 in the wake of the pandemic.

72% of the Filipino population received at least primary series COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccination was ultimately recommended for all persons aged 5 years and older.

The following figure shows the temporal matching of the 2021 death spike with COVID-19 vaccination rollouts. If some people were killed, many others may have been harmed and at risk of premature death in the following years. Late 2021 mortality data is likely incomplete.

Falling births and rising deaths cut into natural population growth (births - deaths). Natural population growth dropped 44.5% between 2015 and 2024, and 37.6% between 2019 and 2024.

Migration Impacts on Working Population / Population Growth

The working age population in the Philippines will start declining by 2032 once the 2012 peak birth and following smaller cohorts reach working age.

The Philippines has net emigration (outwards population movement) as Filipinos move permanently overseas or deploy for overseas work as OFW. This loss, along with some growth, should be countered by births.

If net OFW deployment and emigration was greater than the 2024 natural population growth of 657,105 (data not yet available, but highly likely given past trending), then the Philippines will have had a (small) net population contraction in 2024! The population contraction scenario is likely to accelerate in coming years as Filipinos are aggressively recruited to make up labor and population shortfalls in other countries.

Deaths by Gender - Females Disproportionately Affected

PSA registered 395,953 male deaths (56.4% of all deaths) and 305,931 female deaths (43.6% of all deaths) in 2024. Between 2023 and 2024 male deaths increased by 0.67%, while female deaths increased by 1.47%. The larger female rise in deaths likely reflects worsening female health outcomes.

Between 2015 and 2020 there were 74 to 75 female deaths for every 100 male deaths. This pattern of more male deaths than female deaths reflect the longer lifespan of women and overall increasing population longevity. Female deaths rose in 2021 with 79 female deaths for every male death. This indicates that females were particularly vulnerable to the factors causing excess deaths in 2021. Female deaths have not returned to the pre-2021 female/male ratios (76.9 in 2022, 76.7 in 2023, 77.3 in 2024)!

While the majority of deaths occurred attended by a health worker, the % of unattended deaths (sudden, or with poverty or remote location preventing access?) remained higher at 42.5% in 2024 than pre-pandemic levels.

2024 Reproductive Health Outcomes

Infant Mortality Rising

2024 Infant Mortality (1st year of life deaths per 1,000 live births) rose from 14.91 in 2023 to 15.11 in 2024 reaching a new 23-year high. Infant mortality has been rising steadily since 2020 (actually since 2015 if 2020 is excluded). I will address this finding in a separate stack.

Fetal mortality rising

Fetal mortality, still births, rose in 2024, and fetal deaths as % of registered live births also rose. Rising fetal mortality is an alarm indicator of deteriorating maternal health.

Fetal deaths by age of death are available for 2023 and 2024. Fetal deaths, presented as rate per million live births, rose across all gestational “age at time of death” categories. This provides further evidence of declining maternal and infant health.

Maternal Mortality Rising

Maternal mortality, as % of registered live births rose slightly from 2023, was similar to 2022 levels, but remains well above pre-pandemic levels.

Health Facility Delivery and Trained Birth Attendant Rising

Infant births in health facility (94.9%) and/or with attendance of a medical professional rose to 96.1% in 2024. Home births (4.0% in 2024) and attendance by a traditional birth attendant (3.6%) fell. Combining medical professional and traditional birth attendant, 99.7% of babies are born with skilled medical assistance available. The finding that infant mortality is increasing despite increased access to medical care during birthing is contrary to expectations, unless medicalized birth procedures are somehow contributing to higher rates of infant mortality.

Maternal Age Rising

Maternal age is rising with fewer women aged 24 and younger having babies and more women having babies in their 30s; these trending evidence movement towards delayed childbearing among working age women.

< 0.27% of all births (3,612) were to girls aged under 15, a rise from 0.23% in 2023.

9.94% of births (135,085) were to young women aged from 15 - 19, a rise from 9.59% in 2023.

21.8% (296,079) were to women aged 20 - 24, a fall from 22.18% in 2023.

27.8% (377,635) were to women aged 25-29, a fall from 28% in 2023.

23.4% (317,814) to women aged 30-34, a rise from 23.03% in 2023.

12.50% (169,909) to women aged 35 - 39, a fall from 12.57% in 2023.

3.90% (52,957) to women aged 40 - 44, a fall from 3.96% in 2023.

0.32% (4,425) to women aged 45 and older, a rise from 0.31% in 2023.

Low Infant Birth Weight Rising / High Infant Birth Weight Falling

Although the % change in birthweight from 2023 to 2024 is small, there is an overall trending is towards fewer heavy and more lower weight infants.

No significant change in Malnutrition Deaths among infants or Reproductive Age Women

Malnutrition as cause of death among infants represented 0.4% of all infant deaths in 2024 having been at the same level since 2022, and prior to that new low, have been generally falling over time.

There was no significant increase in infant or women of reproductive age deaths from malnutrition in 2024 compared to prior year data. This makes it unlikely that the 2024 rise in infant mortality is related to poorer maternal or infant nutritional status.

Malnutrition Deaths are a Senior Citizen Phenomenon

Malnutrition deaths are highest among senior citizens and particularly among elderly women who may be more at risk, particularly under conditions of poverty.

The glaring rise in elderly deaths from malnutrition in 2021, the second pandemic year, signify mass harm to seniors during that year.

The COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccines were meant to protect seniors from death. The measures did not work! Seniors still died in great excess! Many starved to death in 2021!

Cause of Death Trending

Leading causes of death among adults / the general population are set out.

Of interest, should also be the increase over time of these conditions with ‘metabolic-related” deaths rising sharply. These trending represent catastrophic and progressive decline in population health.

Leading Causes of Infant Mortality

Infant mortality is generally rising over time since 2020 (and since 2015, if 2020 is excluded). Deaths are highest in the first month of life but with consistent rises between 2020 and 2024.

Leading causes of infant deaths are set out, adjusted per million live births to give comparable annual data. Note the considerable rise in deaths from infectious diseases in 2024. These infectious diseases are not vaccine preventable diseases (VPD). VPD accounted for only 0.67% of all infant deaths in 2024. There was a spike of 77 infant whooping cough deaths in 2024, but all other VPD were unremarkable, and ranged only from 0 - 32 total annual deaths.

Note the continual rises in deaths from newborn respiratory distress since 2020 (infants born unhealthy), SIDS, and congenital malformations. Immunotoxicity, reproductive toxicity, and genotoxic effects of prior C19 vaccination administered to most women from 2021 - 2023 may have been a trigger for these outcomes. The impacts of the routine infant vaccination schedule with HepB/BCG at birth, and 3 doses of Pentavalent/OPV/PCV at 6, 10, and 14 weeks, cannot be eliminated as contributory to rising infant mortality. Many of the vaccines used under the Philippines National Immunization Program come from UNICEF/ Serum Institute of India and contain both aluminum and thimerosal.

The infants and mothers may well be the canary in the coal mine of ongoing population harms.

Further investigation of population health outcomes and patterns specific to age cohorts is needed. Regardless, the overall pattern is of declining population health with rapidly falling births and slowly rising deaths.

The presented vital statistics data represent a health emergency among the Filipino population.

To date, I have not been able to gain access to any parties who may be able to raise the alarm with regards to these findings. If any movers read this information and would like to elevate it, I shall make myself available to present the data. This is all government data! If only governments and health authorities would look at their own data!

I will release further data evaluation in coming weeks.

Acknowledgements to the Philippines Statistics Authority

I would also like to thank the Philippines Statistics Authority for their excellent and comprehensive data allowing evaluation of population trending. If public health authorities fairly evaluated and made full use of population data, there might be much benefit for population health.