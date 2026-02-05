Super Sally’s Newsletter

currer
5h

Sally you mention wishing to alert governments re the dangers of these population findings especially regarding children.

In 2018 I wrote to the UK governmental agencies and my MP about Professor Exley and Professor Gherardi's findings of massive accumulations of aluminium in autistic children's brains. Vaccination was the only probable cause for this.

No-one would take notice and I was repeatedly blandly fobbed off, despite imploring my MP to contact Professor Exley. I felt quite disturbed and ill for six months, realising our government is willingly poisoning UK children and there is nothing I can do about it.

Exley lost tenure at Keele University as a result of being brave enough to publicise his concerns and is now unemployed and retired - against his wishes.

https://www.aluminiumresearchgroup.com/

https://miriaf.co.uk/science-sold-out/

grahamlyons
1h

"Safe and effective"

