The Philippines Statistics Authority (PSA) released updated provisional 2024 vital statistics and updated Cause of Death data on 30 September 2025. This gives vital statistics data compiled as of 31 July 2025. One final update of vital statistics is expected by the end of October, before the official publication of 2024 data by end of this year / early 2026.

Marriages

8,739 new marriages were recorded to bring 2024 marriages up to 363,012. Registered marriages have declined by 16% since 2019.

Registered Deaths

25,430 new deaths (+3.8%) were recorded to bring 2024 total registered deaths up to 697,602. Registered deaths are expected rise slightly in the final release of 2024 data (~< 3-5%).

2024 deaths are currently 0.4% higher than 2023 registered deaths, and 12.4% higher than 2019 deaths.

Registered Live Births

10,770 new live births (+0.8%) were recorded to bring 2024 total registered live births up to 1,345,087. These birth data are substantially complete and will likely only rise very slightly (~<1%) in the final 2024 report.

2024 births are 7.1% lower than 2023 registered births and 19.6% lower than 2019 registered live births; only ~8 children being born in 2024 for every 10 that were being born in 2019.

Considering that 2012 was the Philippines peak birth year, and that the population of women of child-bearing age is still increasing (and will continue to increase until the 2012 cohort exit their child-bearing years), the continuing fall in births represent a potentially catastrophic loss of population fecundity.

Birth and Death Trending Since 2019

Historically, births and deaths have changed slowly, typically by small single digit % points varying slightly year-by-year. The Philippines has had declining births since 2012, and slowly rising deaths as the population grows and ages.

2020 deaths were typical (-1%) vs. 2019 levels. Deaths soared in 2021 following rollout of Covid-19 vaccines. Deaths have not returned to pre-pandemic trending though the annual year-on-year rises are currently small.

Births in 2020 dropped by 8.7%, which may have been in part due to an inability to register births under strict lockdown conditions. Births declined by a further 10.7% in 2021 with the country still under strict lockdowns. After a small increase in 2022 (+6.6%), registered births declined slightly in 2023 (-0.5%). By 2023 life in the Philippines was largely back to normal, and Covid-19 vaccination ended. However, births have now declined sharply (-7.1%) in 2024 provisional data.

Natural Population Growth

Natural population growth is births - deaths and represents population growth separate from inward or outward migration. While this is still positive in the Philippines, it has declined by nearly 50% since 2019, from 1,184,160 to 647,484.

Given that the Philippines is a mass exporter of labor to the world, this decline in population growth bodes very poorly for her ability to continue to export people without shrinking the domestic population in coming years.

Estimated Crude Birth Rate for 2024, with 2010, 2015, and 2020 Comparison

Using Census data on populations as of 1 May 2010, as of 1 August 2015, as of 1 May 2020, and as of 1 July 2024 and registered live birth for each of these years, Crude Birth Rate (CBR) per 1000 population can be derived. The changes over time are notable!

The Philippines estimated CBR in 2024 is estimated at 11.9, which is well below the UN World Population Prospects data global average estimate in 2024 of 17.3.

The Philippines CBR has fallen 38.2% between 2010 and 2024, with CBR dropping further with each new census.

I asked Grok how CBR relates to maintaining a population. It is not straight forward, as CBR depends on life expectancy and population structure.

The crude birth rate (CBR) required to maintain a stable population— with births exactly balancing deaths (assuming no net migration)—is not a fixed universal number like the replacement total fertility rate (TFR) of approximately 2.1 children per woman. Instead, it depends on the population’s mortality levels, specifically life expectancy at birth. In a stationary population (a theoretical stable state where the age structure is constant over time), the CBR equals the crude death rate (CDR) and is calculated as approximately 1000 / e₀, where e₀ is life expectancy in years. This arises because the average person lives e₀ years, so the annual death (and thus birth) rate needed to maintain balance is 1 / e₀, multiplied by 1000 to express it per 1,000 population. For a population with a life expectancy of 80 years (where the replacement TFR is around 2.1), the required CBR would be 1000 / 80 = 12.5 births per 1,000 population. For a global average life expectancy of around 73-74 years, it would be about 13.5-13.7 births per 1,000 population.

In higher-mortality settings (e.g., life expectancy of 50 years), it could be as high as 20 births per 1,000 population, corresponding to a higher replacement TFR (up to 3.5 or more).

Referring this discussion, the Philippines current CBR of 11.9 likely puts it below replacement level population growth.

This is backed by Philippines Commission on Population and Development (CPD), which reported in an April 2024 news article that the Philippines TFR stood at 1.5, well below replacement level. CBR reassured that the lower TFR meant lower dependency ratios (more people working because fewer people are looking after dependents) and that this meant better economic opportunities for all.

While the CPD celebrates, it does not recognize that falling births are absolutely a crisis in the making for the future of the Philippines. The same patterns of falling births are happening globally and overt depopulation is already in progress in quite a number of countries.

Cause of Death

Updated Cause of Death (COD) data shows that Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD), Cancer and Stroke are the leading causes of death in the Philippines. IHD has shown a dramatic rise as cause of death over time and currently contributes near 1/5th of all deaths.

Breakdown of COD in comparison with 2023 is very interesting and disturbing. If health of the population were stable, the changes in various COD should be similar to the increase in death counts of 0.4%. However, certain causes show much larger increases, notably diseases of the musculoskeletal and connective tissue, acute rheumatic fever, mental and behavioral conditions, and infectious causes. These trending should raise an alarm over worsening population health in 2024.

Use of Vital Statistics as an Early Warning of Demographic Catastrophe

Vital statistics give critical information about the health of a population. With plummeting births, rising deaths, and changing patterns of COD, the alarm should be raised that the state of health of Filipinos in the Philippines is in crisis!

The future of the Philippines is at risk, and no-one is yet talking about it!