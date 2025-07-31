Philippines Statistics Authority (PSA) has released updated 2024 vital statistics and cause of death data in its regular monthly updates on 30 July 2025. This covers 2024 data received by the PSA central office as of 31 May 2025. Registrations of 21,498 marriages, 59,800 deaths, and 79,964 births were added, with most of these new registrations being to months from June 2024 onwards. Data is still incomplete with added registrations being added to all months but particularly the 2nd half of the year.

PSA is expected to continue to compile late registrations of vital statistics for another 3 months before issue of the final official 2024 annual reports late this year / early in 2026.

Deaths appear reasonably complete up to August 2024; up to August are running just slightly above (+0.3%) 2023 levels.

Births appear reasonably complete up to September 2024. They are running 9.7% below 2023 levels and 21.3% below 2019 levels up to September.

Plotting data by year:

Registered marriages are down by 15.3% compared to 2023 up to October, and 17.4% below total 2023 levels. People’s ability or choice to get married will reflect both financial pressures (getting married can be expensive) and social factors (fewer people choosing to get married).

Monthly deaths from 2019 to 2024 are plotted showing trending over time. Final deaths for 2024 will likely end up similar to, or slightly higher than 2023 levels.

Monthly births from 2019 to 2024 are plotted showing trending over time. Final births for 2024 will likely remain considerably lower than 2023 levels.

Trending over time since 2019 is juxtaposed. Peak and low birth months, September and February, are labelled showing strong downward trending of births and slowly rising deaths. January is marked as a reference for annual deaths.

National Capital Region - Births and Deaths

Data for NCR is plotted to show likely national trending; NCR data seems substantially complete except for last quarter of 2024. Deaths to October are running at 2.2% above 2023 levels.

Births for 2024 are running at 7.7% below 2023 levels and 23.9% below 2019 levels.

Cause of Death

The three leading causes of death in the Philippines remain ischemic heart disease, cancer, cerebrovascular disease, with IHD showing strong upward trending. Together they account for 40% of all deaths. Lifestyle diseases are clear leaders as causes of mortality in the Philippines.

Interesting observations on Cause of Death include a sharp rise in deaths from diseases of the musculoskeletal system and connective tissues (+116%), arthropod and viral hemorrhagic fevers (+64.7%), and mental and behavioral disorders (+17.2%), as % contributors to death vs. 2023. Considerable increases are also noted in % contribution to deaths from viral hepatitis (+8.2%), diseases of blood and blood forming organs (+7.2%), Alzheimer’s (+7.2%), other tuberculosis (+6.8%), and HIV disease (+5.8%) indicating rising burden of infective disease causes and neurological disease.

The next update for Philippines vital statistics will be provided at the end of August.