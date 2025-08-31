Philippines preliminary 2024 vital statistics were updated on 29 August 2025, with the release of late registered data compiled as of 30 June 2025. Updated on Cause of Death data was also released.

This report has added the registrations of 63,551 deaths, 50,283 births, and 12,701 marriages. End of year deaths still appear incomplete for 4Q; births appear substantially complete but will still rise somewhat in the final compilation.

Marriages

Registered marriages are down around 14% vs. 2023. However, considering that more than 50% of babies are traditionally born out of wedlock, the fact of dropping marriages might not have major impact on registered births.

Births

Registration of 2024 births are likely still somewhat incomplete for the last months of 2024 but is approaching final count.

2024 births are likely to remain well below 2023 levels. Births have fallen by 1/5 (20.5%) since 2019!

Deaths

2024 death data appear to be less complete than the birth data, with considerable data likely still pending for the last 1/4 of 2024.

2024 deaths will likely end up at 1 - 2% higher than 2023 levels in the final end of year count.

Patterns of births and deaths since 2019 with December births labelled to show the trending over time: -

National Capital Region Births and Deaths

Presenting separately NCR data, which should be more complete given that offices in this region submit directly to central PSA, births appear substantially complete and are running 7.6% lower than 2023 levels. Deaths are still pending December 2024 data but are already +2.3% higher than 2023 data.

Cause of Death

Counts on 2024 COD are not final and will still rise. Examination of % contribution of various causes is relevant. The cause of death trending is unchanged from the prior report so as far as % contribution of various leading causes of death in 2024; the leading cause of death by far is ischemic heart disease which is reported as causal for nearly 20% of deaths. Cancer is at the same level as it was in 2019 at 11.0%, and followed closely be cerebrovascular disease.

A closer examination of the % change in various other causes since 2023 shows some very concerning trending with major rises in deaths from diseases of the musculoskeletal system and connective tissue (+117%). How and why!?!

Rises in % of death from Intentional Self Harm (+7.1%) and Mental and Behavioral Disorders (+17.2%) point to worsening psychiatric/neurological health; Alzheimers deaths are also up (+7.1%).

The 75.8% rise in deaths from arthropod borne viral fevers and viral hemorrhagic fevers might be related to recently wet weather or it might be due to immune system issues. Most listed infectious causes are rising, except for Covid-19 which is 35% lower as a contributor to COD than it was in 2023.

Summary of Covid-19 Vaccine History and Rollouts

For any new readers, Covid-19 vaccines ended in the Philippines in 2nd half of 2023. Infants and very young children < 5 yo were never injected.

The most popular products were Pfizer and CoronaVac. Only Pfizer was offered to children aged from 5 to 17 years of age. Mix-and-match of vaccines was common for adults, with the adopted philosophy that the best vaccine is the one that is available.

As of 19 March 2023, around 88% of all adults aged 18-59 were injected, around 80% of children aged from 12 - 17 were injected, around 70% of all seniors aged 60 and above were injected, and around 36% of children aged between 5 - 11 were injected, a total of around 78 million people. Babies born to parents vaccinated with mRNA or viral vector products (prior to or during pregnancy) cannot be considered unaffected due to the emerging data on genotoxicity and epigenetic impacts.

Emerging Reseach on Covid-19 Vaccines

For anyone who doubts that there is contribution to worsening population health from past Covid-19 vaccines, please check three brand new papers: -

New collaborative article by Zywiec et al, which goes into detail on harms encompassing covid-19 origin, systemic harms, and legal and ethical aspects, calling for an immediate halt to covid-19 vaccination.

Japanese Study finds problems finds that 103M people injected without any nationwide safety investigation or long-term monitoring • Misclassified as “vaccines” rather than gene therapy products, bypassing stricter regulatory standards • Critical studies never conducted — including biodistribution, organ toxicity, carcinogenicity, placental transfer, and fetal safety • Independent labs detected plasmid DNA contamination, including SV40 promoter sequences with known oncogenic potential • Legal and ethical breaches documented: concealment of harms, suppression of mortality data, and approvals granted without clinical trials

81,000+ physicians/scientists/citizens, 240 government officials, 17 professional physician and scientific organizations demand withdrawal. The paper addresses VAERS-adjusted deaths >589K U.S.; ~17M global • Exceeds FDA recall thresholds by 375,000% • Negative efficacy: boosted = higher infection risk • DNA contamination 65,000% above limits

The fallout from the pandemic and the covid-19 vaccines is not over! It is just beginning. I am hearing of more and more illness and deaths in my personal work, friend, and residential development circles. So many people are unwell and not improving!

In the meantime, we each must look after our own health, and ensure that our personal affairs are in reasonable order so that we don’t leave a huge mess behind on the off chance that our worldly journey ends earlier than we might have expected.

Despite everything, we must also look forward to the future with great hope and great optimism and work with all out might to reach a better place.