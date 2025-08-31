Super Sally’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SuperSally888's avatar
SuperSally888
1h

Early teen births < 15 years have increased, but overall numbers are very low representing only a small fraction of well < than 1% of all births. Births among older teens, 15 - 19 have dropped considerably in past years and have been decreasing annually.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MSB's avatar
MSB
1h

Sorry, can't remember where, but I read recently that there'd been an increase in teen births in the Philippines; and that this meant there had to be a need for sex education (or more of it) in schools.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sally Ann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture