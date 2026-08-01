Interim 2025 vital statistics as of 31 May 2026 were released on 31 July 2026. Data is still incomplete, particularly for deaths, and compilation will likely continue for several more months.

Registered New Marriages

21,752 registered marriages were added in this data drop. This brings total registered marriages for 2025 up to 333,577, 10.3% lower than marriages registered in 2024, and nearly 23% lower than registered marriages in 2019. While more than 50% of babies in the Philippines are born out of wedlock, falling marriages are likely an indication of young people’s willingness to find a partner and start a family.

Registered Live Births

6,429 additional births were added in this release. This low additional data would imply that birth data for 2025 is approaching substantial completion.

Overall births in 2025 are 4% lower than 2024 levels. Particularly notable is the drop off in births in the last quarter of the year. Overall births for 2025 are 4% lower than 2024, and 22.1% lower than 2019 levels representing 314,934 fewer annual births in 2025 than in 2019.

Registered Deaths

65,358 deaths were added to this data drop, with data for November and December still clearly incomplete.

Deaths to October 2025 are currently running 0.1% above same period in 2024. The 10.4% rise in October deaths above 2024 levels does not bode well for end of year data if this trending continues.

Overall pattern of births and deaths since 2019 is plotted to put patterns into context. October 2025 deaths standout as the highest October deaths since 2021

Births, deaths and natural population increase with 2025 using data from Jan-October shows rising deaths and falling births, and steadily declining natural population growth. Natural population increase has declined from 1,053,509 in 2019 to 617,085 in 2025. Philippines is a net exporter of population; with current trending outgoing labor and migrant exports likely already exceed population growth, making population contraction already likely.

Cause of death data shows rising deaths from cardiovascular causes (ischemic heart disease) and cancers. In 2025, 19.7% of all Filipino deaths are attributed to ischemic heart disease, and another 11.3% are attributed to cancer.

National Capital Region

National Capital Region (NCR) births and deaths show births falling off at the end of 2025. To date NCR has had 75,134 fewer births in 2025 than it had in 2019.

Rising deaths are noted from August to October. Deaths were higher than 2024 in January, March, and August to October, with November and December data still pending late registrations.

Next release of Philippines data will be at the end of August 2026.