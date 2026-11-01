The latest vital statistics data released on 28 October 2026 provides provisional (preliminary) data for January to April 2026, compiled as of 31 August 2026. Data are all preliminary with varying degrees of probable completeness.

Marriages in 2026 are down 6 and 12.7% vs January and February 2025. Marriages have dropped by 27.8% between 2019 and 2025.

Birth data is more complete than death data. 161,471 births have been added since the prior September release for January to March 2026.

In good news, births from January to March 2026 are currently running very similar to 2025 levels and will likely show a modest rise once full data is compiled.

71,792 deaths were added in this release. While compilation is clearly lagging, January 2026 deaths are already higher than January 2025 with a gap that will rise with more complete data. End of 2025 death data is notably incomplete.

Historical monthly birth and death data over time follows. I have marked 2025 and 2026 data separately. 2025 end of year data is incomplete for births and particularly deaths. In past years PSA had compiled past year monthly provisional data for longer than it has this year. Final 2025 reports will be released end of 2026 / early 2027.

Cause of death data (COD) is only provided as % contribution of various causes becauses total counts are too incomplete to compare with prior data.

Ischemic heart disease is up nearly 10% (20% to 21.9%) as cause of death. Of course, if one cause rises so dramatically, it follows that other causes will appear lower (total = 100%). Pneumonia as COD is also rising.

Today I was driving north along NLEX (North Luzon Expressway) to catch up with a friend for the Undas holiday (All Souls all Saints - memorial for the dead days). The expressway is lined with billboards selling all sorts of things. For the first time in my life I saw a billboard from a hospital advertising services specifically for angiograms, angioplasty, pacemakets and bypass surgery. I was driving and couldn't take a photo.. but Wow! What a sign of our times!

Philippines Vaccine Nation

The Philppines government officially has total faith in all vaccines and pushes them without reserve.

While vaccines are not compulsory and people have the right to refuse them, health workers are mandated to offer National Immunization Program (NIP) vaccines and can be penalized for failure to do so. Encouragement for parents to accept child vaccination comes with rewards (ie rice or other handouts) and punishments such as denial of access to private schools, loss of access to aid if otherwise eligible, and relentless education efforts, even hounding, by officials. Accounts of agressive efforts by health and government officials to increase vaccine acceptance circulate among my local networks.

Philippines DOH is rolling out the school-based vaccination Bakuna Eskwela 2026 from October through to the end of December focusing on MR and TD (grade 1 and 7) and HPV Vaccines (Grades 4 and 5 girls). Parents have to sign consent for their child to be vaccinated.

Philippines 2026 Child Vaccination Schedule is attached. This includes both the core vaccines on the National Immunization Program (green) and a whole lot more recommended by pediatric societies (pink). The Philippines is the only country in the world to recommend pre-exposure rabies vaccination (2 doses) for all children; irrespective that post-exposure treatment is still needed in case of suspected exposure.

Sample cost calculation for a typical private primary series in 1st year of life

Considering that the minimum daily salary in Metro Manila is about PHP755 (Approx. US$12.00) access to private vaccination is beyond their financial capability for many Filipinos (government sponsored core NIP doses are free of charge using selected vaccines).

BCG + HepB birth: ~₱1,000–₱2,500

Hexavalent ×3: ~₱15,000–₱19,500

PCV ×3: ~₱12,000–₱15,000

Rotavirus ×2 (Rotarix): ~₱6,000–₱7,000

Influenza ×2: ~₱1,500–₱2,500

MMR ×1: ~₱1,500–₱2,500

Subtotal core series: roughly ₱37,000–₱49,000.

Adding optional JE or early 12-month items (Varicella, Hep A start, boosters) pushes it higher. Provincial/lower-end clinics can come in lower; premium Metro Manila hospitals higher. Consultation fees often range from ₱500–₱2,000+ per visit. ⁠Clinicfinderph

Hybrid option (most common practical approach)

Get free NIP vaccines (BCG, HepB, pentavalent/OPV/IPV, PCV, MMR) at the health center, and pay privately only for non-NIP items in year 1 (mainly Rotavirus + Influenza, plus any preferred private brands). Private spend can drop to roughly ₱7,000–₱15,000 for those add-ons, plus any consults.⁠ Clinicfinderph

Full private schedule through age 12 is commonly estimated at ₱60,000–₱90,000 total (vaccines only).

Adults and the general public are being urged to take up flu vaccines.

Some adult vaccines subsidized by the DOH, and others are available only by personal pay. Adults are recommended to catch up with vaccines they may have missed from the childhood schedule,

Tdap (Tetanus + Diphtheria + Pertussis) — booster every 10 years. MMR (Measles + Mumps + Rubella) — 1-2 doses if there is no documented childhood vaccination. Varicella (chickenpox) — 2-dose series if you have not had it or have not been vaccinated. Hepatitis B — 3-dose series if you have not been vaccinated (Hep B was added to the routine childhood schedule in 1995).

Philippine Society for Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (PSMID) recommends annual flu shots and pneumococcal vaccines at age 60+. Other adult vaccines may include HPV, Shingrix, MenACWY, and yellow fever.

To the dismay of Government authorities which consistently present vaccines as safe, effective, and necessary, there is sometimes grassroots pushback. Local media supports the government side.

Filipinos have not forgotten their Covid-19 experience and with that many have had their trust in medical interventions and pharmaceuticals shaken. With the worsening financial situation in the Philippines (peso plummeted to lowest ever level in the past week and inflation soaring), people will be focusing on survival and eating.