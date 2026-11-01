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SuperSally888's avatar
SuperSally888
Nov 1

At some point the declining birthrates will be temporarily countered by the still growing reproductive age population (peak 2012 cohort babies are only 14 and 15 now - most still 10 - 15 years out from attempting childbearing). Even considering fertility rate of 1.7, and falling, population momentum will affect visible patterns. Nearly all school age kids were injected... though few boosted... and their consequences will play out...

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Cheeky Gesturton's avatar
Cheeky Gesturton
Nov 1

I lay the blame for this outrage fully on US hegemony that completely controls this vassal state.

Trust is gone. My hope is that since the running out of Covid trillion$ in bribe ‘carrots’ ,… and the lessening of harsh ‘sticks’,… those heretofore complicit and guilty for their own participation,… can get over-it, and join a chorus of truth about all the crap that needs not to be shot into otherwise healthy people. Our children deserve better. Our elders deserve better. Our sweet gullible neighbors deserve better; Rockefellers be damned!

Thank you Sally for these charts.

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