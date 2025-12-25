The Philippines Statistics Authority (PSA) releases final annual vital statistics (VS) reports one year post-closure of each relevant calendar year. 2024 Formal Marriage and Birth statistics have been released; Death VS are still pending release in January 2026. I will write about these reports in detail in coming stacks. Key birth data has been reported in local media focusing on the 22.1% drop in annual registered births since 2015.

The article neglects to report that the majority of this change, 18.8%, happened between 2019 and 2024 and that losses are accelerating. The following figure shows average monthly births, deaths, and population change from 2015 to 2025(p), also providing annual % change. The 2025 data is provisional and has been averaged using 1st quarter data which appears substantially complete but may still have small further registrations added (discussed below).

Natural population increase (births - deaths) has fallen from 1.18 million in 2019 to 0.66 million in 2024 and may fall to 0.46 million in 2025 which would represent a 62% loss in population growth over a 10-year period with most of that change, 87,792 to 37,963(p) - a 57% drop, occurring since 2019.

2025 Provisional Vital Statistics

The second release of 2025 VS data was on 23 December 2025. This presented provisional births and marriages from January to July, and provisional deaths up to June 2025, collated as of 31 October 2025. It also released provisional COD data for the same period.

2025 registered marriages appear substantially complete for Jan-March. First quarter 2025 marriages are 8.5% lower than 2024 first quarter marriages. Peak birth year in Philippines was 2012. Population of marriageable age is still increasing. Thus, falling marriages represent societal changes / interest in marriage rather than population changes.

Deaths are reported for January - June 2025, updating and adding 69,512 deaths since the prior release which presented provisional data from January to May. Only the first quarter data is substantially complete. Deaths in January 2025 were 2% higher than January 2024, but overall 1st quarter deaths are 0.9% lower. Ie. no major change in deaths in the 2025 provisional data. Compared to the same data collection period in 2024, deaths are considerably higher. This may reflect improved timeliness and registration efficiency rather than an actual increase in deaths.

2019 - 2025(p) data are set out for comparison of annual deaths and monthly patterns.

Births are reported for January to July 2025, with 1st quarter data substantially complete. 117,129 births were added in this release but with only 107 new births added to January, 188 added to February, and 2,751 added to March. 1st quarter births are 10.3% lower than 2024 1st quarter births. Again, more timely registration of births explains the difference between the 2024 and 2025 data collection comparison lines.

If the first quarter birth fall trending continues for the rest of 2025, it will represent the Philippines highest annual birth loss and potentially a cumulative 30% loss of births since 2019.

The Philippines plummeting births is totally unexpected in the context of a young population (median age in 2025 of around 26, and peak birth year cohort in 2012 - aged 13-14). Population momentum, the still increasing population of young people, should mean stable births even with falling birth rates. The fact of such rapidly falling births is catastrophic for the Philippines and her future, and her global role.

Births and deaths since 2019. Again, 1st quarter 2025 data is substantially complete! 2025 first quarter births are similar to early 2021 levels, the prior worst record (but at least partially due to under-registration under pandemic lockdowns).

Cause of death (COD) data can be examined looking at % contribution of various causes of death. Nearly 20% of deaths are cardiovascular, which has risen from 12.2% in 2015. Cancer deaths have increased to 11.4%, now exceeding 2015 levels, and cerebrovascular contributes 10% of deaths. Pneumonia is 4th ranked cause of death, at 6.8%, still well below pre-pandemic levels. All of the leading COD are lifestyle-contributed and should/could be lifestyle intervened.

The Philippines is a nation that provides skilled and unskilled labor to the world, in entertainment, caregiving, seafaring and other professions.

The latest data I found on emigration (Filipinos leaving the Philippines permanently, who registered their departures) was 2022 with nearly 42,000 Filipinos leaving permanently. Levels by 2025 would be expected to rise further.

Overseas foreign worker deployment from January to September 2024 was 2,662,720, higher than the whole of 2023, which saw 2,613,903 OFWs deployed. Rising permanent emigration, and OFW departures, combined with reducing natural population growth will see population contraction in the Philippines.

The Philippines cannot blame population losses on an aging population yet shows the same patterns of plummeting births I have reported in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau which do have aging populations. These losses must have external causes - social, financial, and physical / medical!