PSA released a 3rd set of 2024 vital statistics data on 19th December 2024.

Jan-June 2024 marriages are lower than all years other than 2020, the peak of lockdowns. It would appear that marriage is no longer a population institution in the Philippines; perhaps prohibitive for many due to both the permitting requirements needed for marriage including attendance at various seminars, and the cost for a ceremony. With lesser influence from the churches, probably compounded during the extended lockdowns when churches were closed / had restricted access, cohabitation may be an easier option than marriage for many.

The Jan-June registered deaths and the Jan-July registered births, both effective for data received by 31 October 2024 are also released with 53,384 new registered deaths and 137,707 new birth registrations being added.

The data compilation in 2024 is clearly delayed compared to data compilation in 2023. 2024 registered deaths are 53,697 lower than the same period for 2023.

Births are 177,935 lower than the equivalent period of compilation in 2023. The first quarter data should be reasonably complete by the end October, and thus this data hints towards an alarming drop in births.

Monthly vital statistics are presented in bar and line charts for deaths for easy comparison and visualization.

January 2024 births are just slightly higher than January 2021 births, the prior lowest ever level, and then drop off sharply. Likely due to both a real fall in births and delayed registrations of births.

While January 2024 deaths run just below 2023 levels, deaths registrations drop off considerably in the following months.

I don’t consider that this trending is due to fewer deaths, it is more likely due to very delayed submission of registrations to the central PSA office. To countercheck this, I reviewed death and birth registrations for NCR (national capital region), which submits their data directly to Manila PSA, and which should have less delay in registration than regional officers which have to first compile their data and then submit it to Manila.

NCR deaths from January to May are running at 3.9% higher than 2023 levels, indicating that deaths are rising. This is concerning considering that there were many excess deaths in 2021!

Births for January to May are running at 15.7% lower than 2023 levels; a 37% drop in births since 2019.

If NCR births and deaths give any indication of the Philippines-wide trending, the Philippines is facing fast rising deaths and plummeting births. This is a major threat to the Philippines future.

Cause of death data was also released and can be compared with prior years on the basis of % contribution to overall deaths. Ischemic heart disease (heart attack) is listed as cause of death for nearly 20% (1 in 5) of all deaths in the Philippines. Cancer is listed as cause of death for 11% of all deaths, and cerebrovascular disease for 10.1% of all deaths. These are lifestyle-related causes. While the covid-19 vaccines could surely contribute to these deaths, lifestyle: diet, nutrition, activity, stress, sleep, management of chronic health conditions all contribute.

With the US and Bobby Kennedy vowing to Make America Healthy Again, Philippines is also Philippines is in dire need of a change in health direction.

Readers, your health is in your own hands. Start with the following:-

Cut seed oils (canola, corn, soy, vegetable, etc). Stick with animal fats, coconut and olive oils. Avoid fried foods. Cut added sugars of all types and restrict grains (eliminate if diabetic). Cut processed foods. Eat foods that are in their natural form, only cooked, as appropriate. Get enough rest, and sleep. Move every day, formal and informal exercise. Manage stress or at least don’t hold onto it. Let it out with exercise, talking, or just put your problems into God’s hands as you continue to do what you need to do. Build and be an active member of your community. Practice gratitude. Attitude is a big part of coping and dealing as we move forward into 2025.

Christmas blessing my friends! Let us keep on!