4th release of the Philippines 2025 vital statistics has been published, along with provisional cause of death data.

21,836 registered marriages were added in this data drop. Registered marriages remain well below 2024 levels.

While registered deaths to May 2025 are likely substantially complete, later data will still add late registrations. 44, 695 deaths were added in the February data drop.

January (+2.4%) and March (+0.7%) deaths are running higher than 2024 levels, while all other months are lower, for now.

Birth data registration appears quite timely, with only small additions of late registrations up to August 2025. 102,011 births were added in the February data drop, of which 97,301 (95.4%) were for September 2025.

Births in 2025, up to August are 5.7% lower than births in the same period of 2024. Births from Jan-August 2025 are 24.9% lower than 2019 levels.

Together, increasing deaths and falling births show a rapid demographic shift from a growing population towards slowed growth, and if trending is not reversed, falling natural population. The following figure uses averaged births from Jan-August, and averaged deaths from Jan-May 2025. If this trending continues unabated, the Philippines could well experience active population loss within the next 10 years. Migration, with millions of Filipinos leaving for work abroad and actively recruited by other countries which are already in overt population decline, will accelerate this trending.

Overall trending of births and deaths, showing pre-pandemic, pandemic, and post-pandemic is shown. COVID-19 vaccines are no longer officially available in the Philippines since 2023 when government procured stocks expired.

Cause of death, % contribution by various causes remains the same as prior releases. Consider also that rising deaths with primary causes cardiac cause and cancer, in turn reduces the numbers of deaths remaining to be registered from other causes. Rising deaths from these two leading causes represent a devastating and progressive worsening of population health.

The Philippines needs to address their population health situation! Primary prevention through nutrition and lifestyle, NOT with increasing numbers of vaccinations as is the current push.