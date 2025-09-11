Super Sally’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
currer's avatar
currer
2d

Your statistical analysis is always clear and logically presented. Thanks.

I have known about vaccines and autism for many years. The science has never been in doubt. The problems are political. I hope the current publicity can stop this horrific disabling of children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
csofand's avatar
csofand
1d

Excellent evidence Super Sally! The case you make follows very sound likely causes. The timing of the law starting the vaccinations has by default given a control group. As you say, the older citizens seem to have less issues compared with the younger folks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sally Ann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture