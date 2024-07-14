The health of the nation in the Philippines is not looking good!

Why is there a 40% increase in demand for dialysis, i.e.. patients with kidney failure, in just a year? This does not make sense in any historical context, except now we know that these Covid-19 vaccines attack liver, kidneys and many other organs. They are linked with blood pressure abnormalities (high blood pressure is a primary risk factor for kidney failure), and also make pre-existing conditions such as diabetes worse.

Prisoners’ Health in Jeaopardy

Alarms have also been raised about the health status and deaths in custody of PDLS (persons deprived of liberty), with forensic pathologist Fortun stating that cases she has examined showed Tuberculosis and advanced cancers which had not been diagnosed or treated. Could these be turbo cancers? Progressing so quickly that the patient dies before they can get assistance?

Prisoners were heavily pressured to take Covid-19 vaccines. I have written about a big spike in Covid-19 deaths in Cebu in 2021 the exact same week that some 7000 prisoners were vaccinated.

The Government has vowed to conduct autopsies on all deaths of persons in custody.

More Celebrity Deaths

The tragedies of untimely deaths are continuing. Promil gifted child CJ De Silva-Ong has died of an aneurism aged 37 on 18th June 2024.

Chino Trinidad, sports caster, suffered a heart attack while on his way to a work gig last night. He later died in hospital.

These celebrities are the public face of the unexpected deaths. There are many other people dying prematurely, without much fanfare. These include teachers, police, children, engineers.

A New Dengue Vaccine for Philippines

A new Dengue Vaccine manufacturer has applied to the Philippines FDA for licensing of their product. Given the past experience with Dengue Vaccines (Dengvaxia - the court case for victims is still ongoing) I wonder whether there will be much confidence in this new vaccine.

Relatively old news, but digital ID is actively rolling out for the Philippines.

PHP20 Million Allocated for the President’s State of the Nation Address

Quite an exorbitant budget for next week’s SONA by the President! The citizens who are paying for this event will be watching closely to see if this event is value for money or more empty platitudes about how well the Philippines is doing, while the costs of living and doing business continue to rise, unabated! I wonder how much was spent on prior SONA’s.

Payrise for NCR Minimum Wage Earners

Any payrise for MWE has a flow on effect as the hierachy of salaries must be maintained. While the cost of living is rising an minimum salaries are certainly not enough for more than subsistence survival, unfortunately increased costs typically get passed down as increased prices in time. Too bad for those businesses with fixed contracts whose costs have not increased but whose income will stay the same!

Alice Guo’s Woes Continue

Embattled Mayor Alice Guo’s Woes Continue. It appears that her birth certificate was faked, and her home schooling attendance was faked. Her bank accounts have been frozen and an arrest warrant has been issued after she failed to attend an inquiry pleading illness.

For those interested in the unravelling drama and intrigue (surely future movie material), a timeline of events follow.