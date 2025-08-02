Malnutrition is frequently discussed in the Philippines media as a pediatric problem. The government has ongoing feeding and community programs to work at addressing this critical issue.

The Philippines uses ICD10 codes to classify cause of death. Malnutrition is covered by ICD 1–053 (E40–E46), which principally covers deaths related to protein malnutrition. Malnutrition was ranked as the 23rd cause of death in the Philippines in 2023.

Female deaths from malnutrition outnumbered male deaths by factors of 1.29 to 1.44 between 2015 and 2023.

Raw death counts from malnutrition have been rising over time.

Examination of malnutrition deaths shows that while pediatric malnutrition is a concern, particularly for children aged 1 to 4, the heaviest burden of malnutrition deaths occur among senior citizens. While pediatric malnutrition deaths are decreasing, adult deaths and particularly senior citizen deaths are increasing.

Older adults present with the highest primary cause of death ascribed from malnutrition, with deaths among oldest females 85+ being 3x those among oldest males.

Malnutrition deaths among older Filipinos were disproportionally high in 2021, the second year of the pandemic. This may be in part due to worsening poverty and inability to access food under lockdown conditions (seniors were ordered to stay at home unless accessing medical care / vaccination) but may also be mislabeling of deaths due to other causes (for example, vaccine-related adverse reaction deaths could not be labelled as such even if they were privately recognized).

Malnutrition among seniors is surely very complex. It cannot simply be blamed on poverty and lack of access to quality and adequate protein food but may also have social and psychological contributors; where elderly persons may deny themselves, or are denied food by caregivers, to prioritize younger family members, may not have knowledge about nutrition and the importance of protein intake, may have lost the skills to prepare food for themselves, or may have lost interest in eating due to decreased social interactions, depression or feeling unwell.

Breakdown of deaths from malnutrition by age and across time from 2015 to 2023 is set out in figures for easy visualization.

Infants accounted for 3.6% of all malnutrition deaths in 2015, dropped to 1.6% by 2023. Infant mortality from malnutrition per 100,000 births ranged from 5.8 in 2015, rose in 2018 to 8.1, dropped to a low of 4.7 in 2020 and rose slightly back to 6 in 2023.

Children aged 1-4 accounted for 8.2% of all malnutrition deaths in 2015, which dropped to 3.2% by 2023. Children aged 5-14 accounted for 3.6% of all malnutrition deaths in 2015, which dropped to 3.1% by 2023. Malnutrition death counts among children aged 1-4 are showing improving trending, but are rising in the 5 - 14 age group. There was a spike in malnutrition death counts in 2021, the second year of the pandemic after a marked drop in such deaths in 2020. The drop in 2020 could have conceivably been due to possible malnutrition deaths being reclassified as Covid-19 deaths, or to persons already suffering from malnutrition succumbing to Covid-19 (or other illnesses).

Older children and young adults aged 15 to 44 accounted for 7.7% of all malnutrition deaths in 2015, which dropped to 7.1% by 2023. Middle aged adults aged 45 to 64 accounted for 9.5% of all malnutrition deaths in 2015, which rose to 10.6% by 2023. These age groups did not show a drop in malnutrition-attributed deaths in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. Malnutrition death count is rising over time, which could be partially accounted by the growing population.

Senior citizens age 65 and above accounted for 67.3% of all malnutrition deaths in 2015, which rose to 74.2% in 2023, after a large spike in 2021. Malnutrition mortality count is rising over time. Seniors also did not show a drop in malnutrition-attributed deaths in 2020, the first year of the pandemic.

These mortality data show that malnutrition is a serious problem among older Filipinos and senior citizens.

Deaths from malnutrition should be avoidable deaths!

There is a critical need for nutrition knowledge, and quality food access to be addressed in the Philippines to maintain wellness across the entire lifespan, and to enhance population health.

Protein requirements for health

Protein is an essential nutrient for health and survival, being critical for the maintenance of all body processes. Adequate protein varies by age with infants and children, athletes, pregnant and breastfeeding women, persons recovering from illness, and the elderly having higher requirements. Persons eating mostly plant foods and rice will have a harder time meeting complete protein requirement than persons consuming animal products including meat, fish, eggs, cheese, etc.

While optimal protein requirements are reported to be in the range of 1 g of protein per kg of body weight, this can be 1.3 to 2.6x higher for the other populations mentioned.

Protein intake calculator linked for easy reference. The following chart sets out how much protein is in 100g of the displayed foods.