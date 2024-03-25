An outbreak of pertussis has been announced in Quezon City, with the reporting of 23 cases of Pertussis since the beginning of the year. Note that Quezon City is one of the most populous cities in the Philippines, with an estimated population of about 3 million. Let me see… that is in incidence of 0.00077% or 1 case for every 130,435 people.

Ever resourceful, ever responsible, the DOH has promised the arrival of a million doses of pertussis vaccine by June 2024: 3 months’ time.

As of March 9, DOH USEC Tayag said there were 453 reported pertussis cases in the country, with 35 deaths. Out of 453 patients who underwent laboratory testing, there were 167 confirmed cases.

What is it? 453 cases or 167 confirmed cases?

35 deaths are concerning! However, from pertussis, with pertussis, with suspected pertussis, with confirmed pertussis? Sorry, I cannot take any reporting at face value!

In the meantime, Filipinos are being called upon to quash their fear and concerns over vaccination, specifically with reference to Dengvaxia, no mention at all of the Covid-19 Vaccines, and to bring their children for vaccine updating!

The article claims only 14 children died following Dengvaxia dose. 14 is 14 too many! However, they seem to be stretching the truth! There are reports of far more than 14 deaths. There are 207 reports (up by 3 reports since my prior article) of Philippines Dengvaxia deaths in VAERS, which I wrote about 2 weeks ago. The accounts of these deaths can also be searched and read in OpenVAERS.

DOH catch call! Bring back the Golden Age of Immunization when people were not afraid of getting inoculated! What made them afraid, DOH? DOH is referring to people being afraid due to the Dengvaxia saga! What about the ongoing Covid-19 Vaccine saga? The hyper-excess deaths of 2021 following covid-19 vaccine rollouts? The number of people with poorer health / new disabilities post vaccination must be magnitudes higher than the deaths.

Apologies to readers who have seen these images. I add them again for my newer readers, welcome all, who may not have seen these staggering figures yet.

Nearly 500k excess deaths since 2020? With no rational explanation yet officially proffered. With continued vague mumbling about interrupted access to health care…

Curious the dead (and deadly) silence surrounding the essentially forced vaccination of most of the population!

The Problem with Pertussis Vaccines is that while they can reduce morbidity, they cannot prevent infection and transmission, and thus cannot provide herd immunity!

Pertussis vaccines are capable of preventing serious illness from pertussis. However, they are not capable of preventing infection and transmission of pertussis. The long-time assumption that these vaccines prevented transmission was proven false in 2014.

Vaccinated baboons (and later proven to be the same with humans) are usually (but not always) protected from serious disease. However, they are still able to become infected, carry that infection for longer than non-vaccinated infected baboons, and pass that infection on to other animals. Unvaccinated animals, after a first infection, had permanent immunity, did not become infected with subsequent exposure and, not being infectable, could not transmit to other baboons.

Translate this to humans. It is true that vaccinated humans will typically have mild or even asymptomatic illness. However, they will not know they are sick and thus they will interact normally with others in their community, maybe including very young infants who are at risk of severe illness, and pass their infection on.

A vaccinated mother cannot pass protective antibodies to her baby through breastmilk, to the extent that a previously infected unvaccinated mother can (same applies for measles).

Vaccination of family members of a new infant, still too young for pertussis vaccine, may enhance that family’s chance of asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic illness and INCREASE that infant’s risk of serious pertussis illness / death.

Like all medicines, pertussis vaccine can have side effects for some recipients, which may sometimes include death. Pertussis vaccines have been associated with development of autism / developmental disorders in some recipients.

For those wanting more information, I highly recommended this exquisitely researched book, available from Amazon.

The references for the book are available at https://tinyurl.com/TurtlesBookEngRef. Below are some sample references for pertussis from the link. Very comprehensive links are provided for all major vaccines.

Covid-19 Vaccine mediated immune system destruction also cannot be discounted as at least partially implicated in rising cases of a variety of infectious and transmissible illnesses in the Philippines.

Treatment of Pertussis

Treatment of pertussis can be via antibiotics (only of use in early diagnosis). Very young infants may need assistance during coughing as they do not yet have the abdominal strength to cough effectively. This requires an adult to cup the infants belly and provide firm support (bracing) during coughing. This description is from the Humpries article, also linked below.

A detailed description of pertussis, it’s management and the vitamin C treatment protocol. A highly recommended study for anyone concerned about pertussis.

Is Pediatric Mortality Linked with Vaccination / Overvaccination?

Some 50,000 children die in the Philippines every year, the majority of these babies and children in their first 5 years of life! Do vaccines help or hinder? Are some vaccines helpful, and others not?

Unicef (2021) recommended vaccines for Filipino infants include BGC (tuberculosis) and HepB at birth. Pentavalent (Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Haemophilus Influenzae type b and Hepatitis B) at 6, 10, and 14 weeks, Oral polio 6, 10 and 14 weeks, Inactivated polio at 14 weeks and 9 months, PCV at 6, 10 and 14 weeks, and MMR at 9 months and 1 year. School based HPV delivery is recommended for older children.

Discussion of the pentavalent vaccine recommended by UNICEF, here, and here. Note the following point taken from the first link. That high income countries tend to use alternative formulations, which have a more favorable profile of side-effects. Meaning that these UNICEF provided vaccines have a worse safety profile than those available at higher cost!

Pentavalent vaccine insert Quinvaxem. As extracted from the insert, as part of licensing, the product was tested on 1,278 healthy infants who were monitored for signs or symptoms for 5-7 days! That is your safety study! Before widespread rollout!

Every life is precious and represents and investment of a family and community. Further research rather than simple adherence to long-accepted but unproven dogma is required. I keep coming back to this pandemic finding! Far fewer children died in 2020 the first year of the pandemic when many children missed vaccines due to lockdowns. Lower deaths continued in 2021, but only among the age-groups that were not eligible for Covid-19 vaccines. Deaths spiked sharply in 2022 with the catch-up routine vaccination campaigns. Similar findings were noted worldwide. Pediatric deaths dropped when children missed vaccinations! Shouldn’t this trigger some detailed research, some caution, some rethink?

Overall Population Deaths by Year and Age-Group, 2015-2022

Pediatric Deaths by Year and Age-Group, 2015 - 2022

Pediatric Deaths by Month, 2021 to 2023. While correlation does not equal causation, shouldn’t such trending arouse scientific and medical curiosity, trigger a comprehensive investigation. After all, these are the lives of our most precious children at stake!

Philippines DOH is headed by health professionals who absolutely believe in the benefit of all vaccines. So golden age of vaccination it will be, unless the people say no, and demand genuine and adequate safety studies, full informed consent, the right to choose and to bodily integrity, and the right to say yes or no freely without consequences!

DOH should recognize that their, and the Government’s, Covid-19 response has done far more to fuel hesitancy and loss of public trust than Dengvaxia ever did! This is not over yet! Not by a long shot!