Super Sally’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jomico's avatar
Jomico
2d

It is possible that spike proteins are still circulating even after all this time, and if you do not use those known protocols , then fibrosis and amyloidosis will continue to affect the circulation system… which is why you need proteolytic enzymes, augmented NAC, and Sulphoraphane… this has not gone away in those who took the shots.

Reply
Share
9 replies by SuperSally888 and others
currer's avatar
currer
2dEdited

https://viralimmunologist.substack.com/p/a-moratorium-on-mrna-vaccines-is

Bryam Bridle has revisited the original Japanese study on the biodistribution of the LNPs.

Unfortunately reading this document impresses on one how little is actually known about biodistribution and biokinetics and organ toxicity of these products. - NOTHING!

There are definite sex differences in all the organ biodistributions, which may begin to account for the preferential mortality in females.

"...Also, although the numbers of rats used were far too small to draw any firm conclusions, these results suggest the mRNA ‘vaccine’ may have been more toxic in females, which could be due to a sex- or size difference. This is yet another reason why the study should have been repeated several times to build up the statistical power for proper analyses...."

"...For the other seven time points and at all times in females, only a minority of the dose was detected at the injection site. In females, as little as 7% of the injected dose remained at the site of inoculation. This means the vast majority of the dose went somewhere else. Where did it go? The short answer is everywhere...."

“...Mean plasma concentrations peaked by 4 hours post-dose in males and by 1 hour post-dose in females”. This is evidence of rapid systemic distribution with the kinetics accelerated in females..."

"....In many of the male tissues, apparent peaks or plateaus appear to have been captured within 48 hours post-injection. However, the kinetics were different in females, with concentrations still rising in many cases.... "

"...This same principle applies to the biodistribution of the lipid nanoparticles used to make mRNA vaccines. If a toxic dose were to be reached in the liver, the dose needed to cause toxicity in the vastly smaller ovaries would be much lower. Because the concentration of a drug is what matters..."

"...In the version of the document that was released by court-order, the study director concludes that the ovary is a main target organ for distribution of the LNPs! This concern is only enhanced when one looks at the kinetics of this biodistribution to the ovaries….…the concentration of LNPs were rising almost exponentially at the conclusion of the study. How high would it have gone?"

Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sally Ann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture