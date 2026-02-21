Philippines Female Deaths show a highly significant rise vs. Male Deaths Temporally Matched to the Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines in 2021. Deaths did not return to pre-pandemic levels.
Supports the position that while COVID-19 vaccines harm all recipients, they are specifically more harmful to women than men!
I was asked if male and female death % changed significantly before and after the pandemic, specifically with reference to the rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines, i.e. 2015-2020 vs. 2021 to 2024, and reviewed Philippines Statistic Authority mortality data.
Female excess deaths (vs. 2020) in 2021 were +47.9% vs. male excess deaths of 39.7%.
The increase in female deaths between 2019 (last “normal” year) and 2024 was 15.0% vs. a 13.7% increase in male deaths.
Between 2015 and 2020, annual male deaths increased by 1.8% and female deaths by 1.9% on average. Between 2021 and 2024 annual male deaths increased by 5.3% and female deaths by 6.9% on average.
The gender distribution of deaths in the Philippines was remarkably stable from 2015–2020 but starting in 2021 there is a clear and statistically significant change: female deaths rose ~0.9–1.0 percentage points higher than before. This holds for both yearly percentages and overall counts. The most pronounced single-year deviation occurred in 2021 (first year mass rollout), after which the percentages stabilized at a new (lower male / higher female) level compared to pre-2021. I.e. The findings are of a highly significant rise in female mortality that started in the same year that the COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out.
Taken together, this supports the perspective that the COVID-19 vaccines have a specificity to cause gender-selective harm, with females faring worse than men.
The increase in deaths for both males and females, matching the 2021 COVID-19 vaccination rollout, is real and significant. The most dramatic jump occurred in 2021, but even the 2022–2024 “new normal” reflects higher annual deaths than the 2015–2020 period for both groups.
Working details:
Male vs. Female Deaths
Using Philippines all-cause mortality from 2015 to 2024, splitting 2015-2020 and 2021 to 2024, female deaths rose significantly from 2021.
2015–2020: Male deaths consistently made up ~57.1–57.5% of total deaths (average 57.3% male / 42.7% female). The proportion was very stable year to year.
2021–2024: Male percentage dropped to 55.8–56.6% (average 56.3–56.4% male / 43.6–43.7% female), with 2021 showing the largest shift (55.8% male).
A two-sample t-test comparing the yearly male percentages (or equivalently female %) across the two periods gives:
t-statistic ≈ 5.12
p-value ≈ 0.008 (well below the conventional 0.05 or 0.01 thresholds)
The difference is statistically significant — the drop in male percentage (or rise in female percentage) after 2020 is very unlikely to be due to random year-to-year variation alone.
An even stronger result comes from aggregating all deaths in each period and performing a two-proportion z-test:
2015–2020: 2,032,520 male / 3,547,084 total → 57.3% male
2021–2024: 1,664,581 male / 2,955,900 total → 56.3% male
z ≈ 25.3
p-value ≈ < 10⁻¹⁴⁰ (essentially 0)
The aggregate test confirms a highly significant shift toward a slightly higher female share of deaths in 2021–2024.
Examining male and female deaths separately
Key averages (annual deaths)
Males:
2015–2020: ~338,753 per year
2021–2024: ~416,145 per year
Increase: +22.8% (about +77,400 deaths/year on average)
Females:
2015–2020: ~252,427 per year
2021–2024: ~322,830 per year
Increase: +27.9% (about +70,400 deaths/year on average)
While females showed a slightly larger relative increase, both male and female showed substantial absolute rises.
Statistical significance (Welch’s t-test for unequal variances) Comparing the six 2015-2020 yearly counts against the four 2021-2024 yearly counts:
Males: t ≈ -3.02, p ≈ 0.051
This is marginally significant (just above the conventional 0.05 threshold), but very close — suggesting the rise is unlikely due to random variation alone, especially given the large absolute jump and context.
Females: t ≈ -3.15, p ≈ 0.047
This is statistically significant at the 0.05 level.
While the tests use small sample sizes (only 6 vs. 4 years), the effect sizes are large (23–28% higher averages), and 2021 stands out as an extreme outlier in both groups (male deaths +39.7% vs. 2020; female +47.9% vs. 2020). Even excluding 2021, 2022–2024 deaths remain ~12–15% above the 2015–2020 average for both sexes.
Evidence of harm in plain sight!
It is possible that spike proteins are still circulating even after all this time, and if you do not use those known protocols , then fibrosis and amyloidosis will continue to affect the circulation system… which is why you need proteolytic enzymes, augmented NAC, and Sulphoraphane… this has not gone away in those who took the shots.
https://viralimmunologist.substack.com/p/a-moratorium-on-mrna-vaccines-is
Bryam Bridle has revisited the original Japanese study on the biodistribution of the LNPs.
Unfortunately reading this document impresses on one how little is actually known about biodistribution and biokinetics and organ toxicity of these products. - NOTHING!
There are definite sex differences in all the organ biodistributions, which may begin to account for the preferential mortality in females.
"...Also, although the numbers of rats used were far too small to draw any firm conclusions, these results suggest the mRNA ‘vaccine’ may have been more toxic in females, which could be due to a sex- or size difference. This is yet another reason why the study should have been repeated several times to build up the statistical power for proper analyses...."
"...For the other seven time points and at all times in females, only a minority of the dose was detected at the injection site. In females, as little as 7% of the injected dose remained at the site of inoculation. This means the vast majority of the dose went somewhere else. Where did it go? The short answer is everywhere...."
“...Mean plasma concentrations peaked by 4 hours post-dose in males and by 1 hour post-dose in females”. This is evidence of rapid systemic distribution with the kinetics accelerated in females..."
"....In many of the male tissues, apparent peaks or plateaus appear to have been captured within 48 hours post-injection. However, the kinetics were different in females, with concentrations still rising in many cases.... "
"...This same principle applies to the biodistribution of the lipid nanoparticles used to make mRNA vaccines. If a toxic dose were to be reached in the liver, the dose needed to cause toxicity in the vastly smaller ovaries would be much lower. Because the concentration of a drug is what matters..."
"...In the version of the document that was released by court-order, the study director concludes that the ovary is a main target organ for distribution of the LNPs! This concern is only enhanced when one looks at the kinetics of this biodistribution to the ovaries….…the concentration of LNPs were rising almost exponentially at the conclusion of the study. How high would it have gone?"