I was asked if male and female death % changed significantly before and after the pandemic, specifically with reference to the rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines, i.e. 2015-2020 vs. 2021 to 2024, and reviewed Philippines Statistic Authority mortality data.

Female excess deaths (vs. 2020) in 2021 were +47.9% vs. male excess deaths of 39.7%.

The increase in female deaths between 2019 (last “normal” year) and 2024 was 15.0% vs. a 13.7% increase in male deaths.

Between 2015 and 2020, annual male deaths increased by 1.8% and female deaths by 1.9% on average. Between 2021 and 2024 annual male deaths increased by 5.3% and female deaths by 6.9% on average.

The gender distribution of deaths in the Philippines was remarkably stable from 2015–2020 but starting in 2021 there is a clear and statistically significant change: female deaths rose ~0.9–1.0 percentage points higher than before. This holds for both yearly percentages and overall counts. The most pronounced single-year deviation occurred in 2021 (first year mass rollout), after which the percentages stabilized at a new (lower male / higher female) level compared to pre-2021. I.e. The findings are of a highly significant rise in female mortality that started in the same year that the COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out.

Taken together, this supports the perspective that the COVID-19 vaccines have a specificity to cause gender-selective harm, with females faring worse than men.

The increase in deaths for both males and females, matching the 2021 COVID-19 vaccination rollout, is real and significant. The most dramatic jump occurred in 2021, but even the 2022–2024 “new normal” reflects higher annual deaths than the 2015–2020 period for both groups.

Working details:

Male vs. Female Deaths

Using Philippines all-cause mortality from 2015 to 2024, splitting 2015-2020 and 2021 to 2024, female deaths rose significantly from 2021.

2015–2020: Male deaths consistently made up ~57.1–57.5% of total deaths (average 57.3% male / 42.7% female). The proportion was very stable year to year.

2021–2024: Male percentage dropped to 55.8–56.6% (average 56.3–56.4% male / 43.6–43.7% female), with 2021 showing the largest shift (55.8% male).

A two-sample t-test comparing the yearly male percentages (or equivalently female %) across the two periods gives:

t-statistic ≈ 5.12

p-value ≈ 0.008 (well below the conventional 0.05 or 0.01 thresholds)

The difference is statistically significant — the drop in male percentage (or rise in female percentage) after 2020 is very unlikely to be due to random year-to-year variation alone.

An even stronger result comes from aggregating all deaths in each period and performing a two-proportion z-test: 2015–2020: 2,032,520 male / 3,547,084 total → 57.3% male 2021–2024: 1,664,581 male / 2,955,900 total → 56.3% male z ≈ 25.3 p-value ≈ < 10⁻¹⁴⁰ (essentially 0) The aggregate test confirms a highly significant shift toward a slightly higher female share of deaths in 2021–2024.



Examining male and female deaths separately

Key averages (annual deaths)

Males: 2015–2020: ~338,753 per year 2021–2024: ~416,145 per year Increase: +22.8% (about +77,400 deaths/year on average)

Females: 2015–2020: ~252,427 per year 2021–2024: ~322,830 per year Increase: +27.9% (about +70,400 deaths/year on average)



While females showed a slightly larger relative increase, both male and female showed substantial absolute rises.

Statistical significance (Welch’s t-test for unequal variances) Comparing the six 2015-2020 yearly counts against the four 2021-2024 yearly counts:

Males: t ≈ -3.02, p ≈ 0.051

This is marginally significant (just above the conventional 0.05 threshold), but very close — suggesting the rise is unlikely due to random variation alone, especially given the large absolute jump and context.

Females: t ≈ -3.15, p ≈ 0.047

This is statistically significant at the 0.05 level.

While the tests use small sample sizes (only 6 vs. 4 years), the effect sizes are large (23–28% higher averages), and 2021 stands out as an extreme outlier in both groups (male deaths +39.7% vs. 2020; female +47.9% vs. 2020). Even excluding 2021, 2022–2024 deaths remain ~12–15% above the 2015–2020 average for both sexes.

Evidence of harm in plain sight!