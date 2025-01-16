Atty Ting Bello left our community and was welcomed by God on Wednesday evening 15th January 2025.

Atty Ting was one of the original volunteers with CDCPH (Concerned Doctors and Citizens of the Philippines). She was a favorite voice on the Saturday Night CDC Huddles during the pandemic. Everyone was always comforted by her words of wisdom and prayer. Her strength buoyed us in times of desperation even when it sometimes felt that we were fighting for a lost cause in the face of never ending lockdowns and relentless pressure to accept the Covid-19 vaccines. She never tired of gunning for health freedom and our right to choose what we put in our body.

Ting’s battle cry was always “Do Not Comply”. She did not comply!

Atty. Ting was key in setting up an FOI team that worked to collect information on the government activities during the pandemic years. I worked with her closely as the CDCPH and Lunas Team involved in the Philippines Excess Deaths Congressional hearings (suspended and not yet concluded). She was also very actively working to educate churches and civil society of the WHO’s Globalist Plans.

Her husband shared this image of how she would want to be remembered.

Below is one of her final presentations, in mixed Tagalog / English, last 18 May 2023. Ting speaks starting at around 5 minutes, talking about the sense of self that is integral to those in our movement. When we have a sense of self, we know right and wrong and cannot be swayed.

Her very last public presentation was during the June 2024 6th congressional hearing (hearing starts at timestamp 1:36); Ting’s short presentation was at 2:54:50. She discussed the WHO pandemic treaty, asking whether the Philippines had opportunity to state a different position when the Philippines Department of Health had already expressed their support for the WHO (pandemic treaty) instruments. She went on to state concerns that even protective laws (RA11525 - stating vaccine cards not required for work, study, access to services in the Philippines) were not respected by the executive during the pandemic lockdowns.

She was already unwell at this time and had made a huge effort to attend when other members of our team could not. That was the last time I saw Atty Ting in person.

We mourn our loss but celebrate Atty Ting’s entry into eternal life. She did not fear death indeed welcomed it as part of her life journey, but was only sad to leave her young family, her husband, her work, and our community prematurely. We have gained a fierce ally in God’s Kingdom.

I am so honored to have known Ting.

I am purposefully not publicly sharing the details of her wake; those of us who are close to her can readily find the details. We will gather in community, in her memory, in love, to celebrate her life this weekend!