currer
5dEdited

"Death registrations are only provided for January to November and appear very incomplete despite already 4 months’ worth of late registrations compiled in 2025. Are death registrations being withheld?"

They appear to be withheld in Scotland.

See this report.

Exclusive|Scottish cremation data 2024

Newly released data raises concern over accuracy of excess death calculations.

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/exclusivescottish-cremation-data

Deaths in Scotland are still running at "pandemic" levels according to cremation data, when official figures put deaths abnormally low.

Thunder Road
6d

Thank you Super Sally for your continued important work on these matters.

