PSA has dropped their latest vital statistics on 26 June 2025, compiled effective as of 30 April 2025. They have also dropped their latest provisional cause of death data.

The following figures show the data compilation of 2024 in comparison to 2019 and 2023 data. First half of 2024 deaths are running very similar to 2023 deaths. Death registrations are only provided for January to November and appear very incomplete despite already 4 months’ worth of late registrations compiled in 2025. Are death registrations being withheld?

2024 birth compilation is more complete than death compilation and is provided up to December 2024, though last quarter data is still being added. 2024 births are currently running 11.6% below 2023 levels, and 23% lower than 2019 levels for the period of January to September.

Figures with numbers from 2019 to 2024 are set out below for interested readers. Marriages for Jan-August are down by 3.8% in 2024 vs. 2023. Marriages should rise for end of years with added late registrations.

2024 deaths up to May are running just 0.8% above 2023 levels. They will rise further in final compilations.

2024 births are contrasted with 2023 levels. If the Jan-September drop of 11.6% is maintained for the rest of the year, this will be the single largest historical birth drop the Philippines has ever recorded. Prior biggest drop was 10.7% from 2020 to 2021.

Overall trending of births and deaths. I have labeled peak and low birth months, and peak death months so that the progression over time can be visualized. At this point, the birth data is alarming, particularly the flattening of, and loss of typical peak births in September 2024. Last quarter data is incomplete and may be ignored for now.

National Capital Region (NCR) data on births and deaths is plotted for contrast, as this data should be more complete than some of the regional data. Deaths to August are running 3.3% higher than 2023 levels.

Births to November are running 7.9% below 2023 levels. Note that NCR birth loss from 2020 to 2021 was 20.1%, way above national average of -10.7%. Although NCR births had a small recovery in 2023 (+2.4%), their overall birth trending is sharply down with an overall 31% fall in births for Jan to Novembers since 2019.

Cause of death data shows that cardiac deaths are causing 19.3% of deaths in the Philippines. Cancer deaths, as % contributor of deaths has returned to 11.1%, the same contribution as 2019. Pneumonia deaths have risen to contribute 6.6% of cause but are still well below the 2019 10.1%.

Examination of COD data, looking at contribution of various causes shows interesting changes, with big increases in deaths from musculo-skeletal and connective tissue diseases (includes autoimmune conditions) (+116%), arthropod borne viral infections (include dengue)(+62.5%), mental and behavioral conditions (+18.8%), and Alzheimer’s (+11.1%).

RAISE AN ALARM ON PLUMMETING BIRTHS

I maintain that an alarm needs to be raised on the Philippines falling births. While about 50% of children aged 5 - 11 were injected, nearly all children aged 12 and above and working age adults were given covid-19 vaccines during rollouts from 2021 to 2023, with some 181 million doses administered. Recent research links covid-19 vaccines with falling fertility. There is a very distinctive difference between people not wanting to have children, and people wanting, but not able to have children. Philippines births should not be falling so sharply because the proportion of the population in their reproductive years is still increasing: the largest birth cohort (2012 was peak birth year) children are only 13.

International data is also raising alarms.

Miscarriage rates are higher in vaccinated than unvaccinated women. Israeli data shows that there are 3 additional miscarriages for every 100 vaccinated women vs. every 100 unvaccinated women.

This interview discusses harms from Covid-19 vaccines to women and their babies.

Czeck republic population data shows 33% fewer successful conceptions in vaccinated than unvaccinated women. The Philippines is approaching a 30% loss in registered live births since 2019!

The next update on Philippines vital statistics data will be the end of July 2025.