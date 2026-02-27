Local news media is reporting on mandatory vaccination bills under debate, with a DOH undersecretary endorsing penalization of parents who refuse to vaccinate their children. These are in line with the Philippines compliance with the WHO Immunization Agenda 2030 which aim for cradle to grave vaccination of the population.

Immediate widespread social media responses to this report, triggered a response by DOH head Herbosa, who backtracked the next day stating that education rather than penalties are DOH’s key approach.

There is an ongoing measles-rubella vaccination catchup program aiming to reach at least 10 million children.

I have personally seen reports of 6 child deaths reported by parents/caregivers following recent vaccination in my social media network. The DOH is said to be investigating reports of deaths and has promised appropriate action. If some children have died, it is likely that a much larger number have had adverse events.

The Philippines does not currently have any general, ongoing national no-fault vaccination injury compensation program that covers routine childhood or adult vaccines.

The PHP 500 million (USD8.7million) COVID-19 National Vaccine Indemnity Fund, established under Republic Act No. 11525 (the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021) and administered by PhilHealth as a trust fund, remains largely intact as of the latest available financial reporting in late 2024/early 2025. The fund had a validity period of five (5) years from the Act’s effectivity (to 26 Feb 2026) or until the government declares the completion of the COVID-19 Vaccination Program, whichever comes earlier. Currently held funds, estimated at around PHP 522 million as of late 2024) would revert to the National Treasury upon expiration. Given the recent expiration of this fund, it may be relevant that it’s use (or lack of use) should be officially raised and examined.

By pushing their agenda on mass vaccination, particularly after the population’s Dengvaxia (still dragging on and unresolved after 10 years) and COVID-19 vaccination experiences, the WHO and Philippines government may end up forcing mobilization of the people on this issue.

Any person experiencing adverse reaction from any pharmaceutical product or vaccination can make report via the Philippines FDA. This is critical in documenting experiences of harm!