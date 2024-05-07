CLIMATE AND HEAT ON EVERYONE’S LIPS

Our friends over at PinasKonek, are reporting that there is no school in certain areas of Metro Manila due to extreme heat index today!

Except that Metro Manila’s weather and forecast for this week is for 28 to 35 degrees. Pleasant evenings and mornings, and of course hot during the day. 65% humidity. Weather is partly overcast, likely occasional showers.

Here is your heat index calculator. 35 degrees at 65% humidity gives a heat index of 48 degrees Celsius. 28 degrees at 65% humidity gives a heat index of 30 degrees C. All well within expectation for summer! If you think it is unbearably hot, you are going to feel hot! If you know this is just normal, then the psychological fear factor is removed. It is just summer hot! Nothing less, nothing more! I am enjoying it!

PAGASA is citing limitations on their measurements of heat index, saying they don’t have enough weather stations to collect adequate data.

DOH is also in on the act, warning that heat can kill. The headline screams that 7 are dead since January. However, it is important to read the small print, which say that the cause of death of the 7 are still undetermined; heat may have been a factor, or it could have been something else underlying - like heart damage. Don’t let truth get in the way of a good scary headline!

An excellent discussion from a climate expert on the climate change narrative in this recording. 100% worth watching to understand that there is not a climate emergency, that CO2 is not driving temperatures up, and that cold is far more of a problem than heat.

This discussion is very relevant, because Governments worldwide are put severe restrictions onto businesses in the name of addressing climate change. These hardships are devastating for business, and may in reality be useless and inutile, if the climate change narrative is plain wrong!

Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry is warning that decarbonization will ultimately threaten food security if pursued relentlessly and calling for caution and a balanced approach. Perhaps they should be calling for abandonment of policies driven by unproven science!

HOW BAD IS MY BATCH UPDATES

The How Bad is My Batch site has been updating their data. Philippines TOPS the how bad is my lot International Chart with Janssen, which should be making headlines, but isn’t yet.

My damning data and discussion is linked to this image. Death inflects were clear with start of dosing on 1st of March (it took a week or two to ramp up rollout so the death infection in March makes sense. Then a big spike in deaths was simultaneous with Janssen rollout, which also makes sense if peak deaths, from VAERS data, is 1 day post jab.

COMMITTEE ON HEALTH HEARING TO DISCUSS UPGRADING BUREAU OF QUARANTINE TO QUARANTINE AUTHORITY

Upgrading of authority of quarantine agencies is in line with the WHO Pandemic agreement and IHRs. Officers of the Quarantine Authority will have military Rank! A senate hearing does not make this a done deal, as it still needs to pass to Congress. However, this bears close watching and lobbying may be needed! All of the bills being discussed need to be carefully reviewed by vigilant citizens. I have just provided links for HB 8908 and 9114, below.

Ability to examine vehicles, goods, and passengers! To require bills of health. Setting up designated national quarantine centers (detention centers)!

Here is HB 9114 which sets out to standardize protocols and and harmonize with other existing new laws.

It includes authority to uphold preventive care to travelers. Meaning, I presume any vaccine or whatever other medication that some authority may determine, in the case of declared (on valid basis or not) health emergency.

The Philippines is in the process of developing legislation into place that will bring the nation in line with all of the WHO IHRS and Pandemic Treaty clauses. This is not loss of Sovereignty to a foreign power, this is loss of Sovereignty by the actions of Philippines own legislators.

Filipinos stand up and make your voice heard, else you will be inspected, surveilled, detained, medicated and injected at the WHIMs of officials in the name of health. I promise health will not be the outcome!