PSA has given it’s first release of 2024 vital statistics data on 7th of November 2024. This data is preliminary data for Jan-April 2024, compiled as of 31 August 2024. It is substantially incomplete. The first releases for 2024 are lower than the first releases for the same months in 2023. This is likely due to slow and delayed registrations rather than real drops in deaths and births.

New 2024 all cause mortality data from Jan-April 2024 contains 152,636 deaths, also compared with 2023’s first release!

New 2024 registered live birth data from Jan-April 2024 reports 258,320 births, also compared with 2023’s first release!

PSA has also released January to April 2024 Cause of Death data.

While, the raw figures are too incomplete to allow any comparison with prior year data, the change in the two leading causes of death as % of overall deaths is alarming. Ischemic Heart Disease (heart attack) deaths have risen by 9% from 18.6% to 20.2% of cause, and cancer deaths have risen by 4% from 10.6% to 11% of cause of death.

Both heart disease and cancer are known to be caused by the Covid-19 vaccines. There must be an external trigger for such big changes in causes of death. These big increases do not bode well for population health. Vaccine consequences continue to accrue!

Where is the ALARM President Marcos, head of DOH Dr. Herbosa? Isn’t it time for this situation to become public knowledge and to be addressed, with assistance for the victims!