2025 National Demographic and Healthy Survey Fertility Findings

The Philippines 2025 National Demography and Health Survey was released on 30 March 2026. This survey was the result of survey of 36,128 households across the Philippines and completed interviews from 29,694 women. An excel compilation of data collected is available. While I will prepare a separate discussion these findings, the key take away today is the rapid drop in total fertility rate (average no. of children a woman has in her life) from 4.1 in 1993 to only 1.7 in 2025. This is well below population replacement TFR.

Equally interesting, is the % married women who want no more children or are sterilized. In 2025, 63% of women with 2 children do not want any more, rising to over 83% for women with 5 children.

% of women using contraception has also risen consistently over time.

The data from this survey shows that Filipino women are wanting fewer children than in the past and that most have access to contraception to avoid unwanted pregnancy.

Fertility is highest amongst women in the lowest socioeconomic quintiles (2.80) and lowest among the richest (1.1).

2025 Vital Statistics Show Further Declining Births

2025 Vital Statistics for January to September/October as of 31 January 2026 were released on 27th March 2026, along with Cause of Death data for the same period.

36,925 registered marriages were added in this new data drop. 2025 marriage registrations remain well below 2024 levels.

70,082 new registered deaths were added to this report, with deaths to July 2025 now appearing to be substantially complete. 2025 deaths to July are currently 3.3% below 2024 levels.

Birth data has been compiled up to October 2025, with 52,354 births added to this report. Birth registrations to September 2025 appear substantially complete, with little increase vs. prior releases). The prior year September rise in births is not apparent in the current data but might still be partially recovered with late registrations.

Registered monthly births and deaths are set out since 2019. The loss in births represents a very rapid and unexpected change given that the Philippines is a young population with a still increasing population of women of childbearing age.

Annual births and deaths since 2015 are set out, along with natural population increase. 2025 uses monthly averaged births from January to September, and deaths from January to July. Monthly natural population increase since 2015 has fallen by more than half (-55%) from 98,680 in 2015 to 44,584 in 2025; from an annual population growth of 1.18 million to only 0.54 million.

Overseas Foreign Worker deployment rose around 0.5 million from 2.19 million in 2024 to over 2.7 million in 2025, effectively giving the Philippines net zero population growth in 2025. If OFW and emigration continue to rise, and births to fall the Philippines population will contract.

Cause of death data % distribution by cause is set out. More people are dying from cardiovascular disease (19.8%) and cancer (11.6%) as their primary causes of death, and slightly fewer from other causes.

The increase in ischemic heart diseases as overall cause of death from 12.2% in 2015 to 19.8% in 2025, a 62% increase in this cause over just 10 years, represents a public health emergency needing urgent intervention!