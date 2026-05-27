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Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
1dEdited

Hi Sally,

Just a few weeks ago, Japan's demographic plunge led to the Finance Ministry's recent proposal to close a large percentage of private universities ... https://japannews.yomiuri.co.jp/politics/politics-government/20260501-325187/.

I can somewhat empathize because I resigned in protest (and disgust) from a tenured position at a private college. It was run so shoddily by self-promoting bureaucrats that I hesitate to say 'college' is a good translation for the Japanese 'daigakku' — but then again, standards appear to be falling worldwide, and don't think this is by chance alone.

Not that the public universities are any better, but the government has more control over the curriculum, and that is often not a good thing. I still remember former Prime Minister Abe's 2015 plan to have all universities eliminate their departments of the social sciences, humanities, and law. https://www.oregonlive.com/opinion/2015/09/japan_dumbs_down_its_universit.html

The above may be a preview of what is coming down the pipe for the Philippines, but thanks to the likes of Palantir, Davos, the WHO, and so on, I suspect even more drastic changes will intervene.

And for an even deeper dive, this just ('accidentally?') popped up in my YouTube feed ... beginning with Calhoun's 'Mouse Utopia' experiment, and finding parallels in human society ...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjG5D30Cubw

Just my suspicion, but there seems to be a correlation between an increasingly sociopathic concentration of power of an increasingly small ruling class and intensifying competitions between an overproduction of elite over-production, and their tactic of reducing resource-draining children (Peter Turchin).

Despite it all, keep up the good fight.

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1 reply by SuperSally888
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currer
1dEdited

Are people in the Philippines noticing they are having difficulty conceiving children? Has the drop in births been publicly discussed yet? And how is this concern managed by the government?

Thank you for your work, Sally.

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