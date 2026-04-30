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Eddy
2d

Thank you for the update on philippines, it would not be reported in the media. Whilst politicians squabble a health crisis is getting worse. We fear famine.

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currer
2dEdited

Thanks for your work Sally.

Speaking of crises, have you seen the reports of the rainfall in Iran following the destruction of radar systems in UAE? There is increasing plausibility to the use of weather warfare against us in addition to all the rest.

I am sorry this is off-topic, but it seems very important.

It wasn't a "military strike," but a "climatic strike" When Iran struck the UAE's secret cloud seeding and cloud pulling center (April 13, 2026), it wasn't targeting just a "base."

It was targeting the "heart" of the weather control system that was deliberately drying out Iraq and eastern Iran.

The result was a sudden and rapid climatic transformation:

Return of rains to Iran and Iraq after years of drought.

· Drop in temperature (difference up to 5 degrees).

· Return of floods that partially saved agriculture.

· Change in wind patterns, and return of clouds to the region.

This is not a "natural change." This is the "exposure" of the climatic conspiracy that was being carried out in secret......cont.

https://x.com/Drfatmasaaj8ds/status/2046709435008000293

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