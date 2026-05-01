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Denis Rancourt's avatar
Denis Rancourt
1d

A new paper showing significant infant mortality associated with the Covid period and mass infant vaccination campaigns in the Philippines. Great work by Super Sally and her co-authors.

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csofand's avatar
csofand
1d

Super Sally this is truly impressive. Thank you for your commitment to preserving the evidence and helping to hopefully prevent this from happening again.

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