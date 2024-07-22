Under the Philippine Constitution, the Philippine President is required to deliver a State of the Nation address each 4th Monday in July. President Marcos Jr. will deliver the 3rd address for his presidency at 4 pm this afternoon. Link to watch, below.

Final preparations are in progress.

The President’s popularity is reported to have jumped in advance of his delivery.

Yet, other media coverage has been somewhat critical in the leadup to this event, particularly with reference to the slated PHP20 million (USD342,000) budget for the event.

This came after many groups criticized the apparently extravagant budget, contrasted with Duterte’s reported 2019 4th SONA budget of PHP4.7 Million.

Teacher’s groups were also unhappy with the reported budget.

Various groups also use the SONA event as an opportunity to demonstrate and air grievances. Necessarily security is tight. The following summary of events by Rappler includes both domestic and international events by Filipino communities abroad.

Past Marcos Inaugural Speech and SONA 1 & 2

For historical reference Marcos’ past speeches are referenced. In his second SONA in July 2023, he confidently stated that the state of the nation is sound and was improving. Today’s SONA should present and build on his achievements as reported in his second SONA.

Marcos first Sona, in July 2022, focusing on rebuilding the economy following the pandemic lock down years.

Marcos’ inaugural speech upon assuming the presidency in June 2022.

All Eyes on the President Today

Three years into his presidency, Filipinos certainly expect the president to have delivered. Marcos is not a domestically high-profile president, often away on business trips (19 trips from the start of his term on 30 June 2022 up to the end of 2023), to drum up new investments for the nation, which he claims are delivering. The cost of these trips is certainly justified if they deliver in real terms.

Marcos has strengthened relations with the USA, perhaps to the detriment of relations with neighboring China.

Meanwhile, regular Filipinos are worried if they can put food on their tables, send their kids to school, and afford medical care. Businesses are worried how they can navigate the ever-growing bureaucracy of rules, regulations, and red tape, and afford the fees and taxes levied on all aspects of doing business. Visitors and tourists are concerned with value for their tourist $, convenience, safety, and seeing and experiencing the best that the Philippines has to offer.

Will the SONA be a self-aggrandizing red-carpet extravaganza, or will Filipinos be satisfied that the President is delivering for the nation?

Pray for the President, Pray for the Nation.

I will update after the SONA.