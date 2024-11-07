PSA has made a 15th release of 2023 Vital Statistics Data today, adding 12,290 deaths and 26,361 births to the running tallies. 2023 births are still lower than 2022 births, with the second half of year data running well below 2022 levels.

Monthly data in comparison with historical data is presented, showing clearly that 2023 births are lower even than 2021 births (the prior worst ever births) towards the end of 2023.

The loss in births between 2020 and 2023 compared to historical data now exceeds 1 million babies.

2023 deaths are running 2.2% above 2022 deaths.

Monthly deaths show that most of 2023 has deaths running higher than 2022.

Cumulative excess deaths since 2020 vs. the 2015-2019 annual average is running above half a million deaths.

2024 updated COD data was also released by PSA. Of the 12,290 added deaths, 1,706 (13.9%) were due to ischemic heart disease, 1,129 (9.2%) were due to cancer, and 1,094 (8.2%) were due to cerebrovascular diseases. Overall, since 2022, there have been disproportionate increases in deaths from Ischemic Heart Disease (+4%), and Cancer (+6.6%). There are notable increases across all infectious diseases; HIV up by 25.7%, viral hepatitis up by 22%, TB up by 17.6%, diseases of the skin and subcutaneous tissues up by 15.6%. Most worryingly congenital malformations deformations and chromosomal abnormalities are up by 7.9% and perinatal conditions by 4.4%.

After so many excess deaths in 2021, there should have been fewer deaths in 2022 and 2023 to compensate as vulnerable persons had already died. Instead there must be a whole set of newly vulnerable to death persons. Increasing deaths from cancer, strokes, heart disease and infectious diseases are worrisome indeed. The increase peri and neonatal deaths are even more worrying in the context of still reducing births.

Population natural increase is still trending down.

There is no explanation for these findings and the plummeting health of Filipinos than the Covid-19 vaccines. The Government, DOH and public health officials appear to be blind, deaf and dumb when it comes to any concerns with these data. Deaths seem to be accelerating and births falling.

The first set of 2024 data has also been released today, but the data is still too incomplete to allow any assessments of this data. I will publish a summary on this data tomorrow evening.