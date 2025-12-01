PSA has released their first set of 2025 Vital Statistics for births, deaths, marriages, and causes of death (COD). The data is still very preliminary, and all registrations will still increase, likely considerably, and thus raw numbers cannot yet be commented on in any detail.

2025 marriages are running lower than 2024 levels but will increase with additional registrations.

While January 2025 births are currently 10% lower than 2024 births, with reference to first release in 2024 births rose by 10% from initial to final report. Thus, births in January 2025 will likely be similar to 2024 levels in the final count. It is too early to be reassured that there will be any recovery to the rapid loss in births since 2020. Note that births declined on average by 1% per year from 2012 to 2019 but declined by 3.8% on average per year between 2019 and 2024.

January 2025 deaths are already 2% higher than the updated 2024 January deaths. 2024 deaths rose by 17% between first and final report. If 2025 deaths rise by an additional 17% in the final report, January 2025 deaths will end up highest on record; higher even than the prior peak 2022 deaths!

Historical trending is shown for reference. The 2024 data is no longer being updated, and final VS Reports will be released late this year / early in 2026. [Final report on marriages is already released, which I report on in a separate stack].

Raw COD data cannot be compared to 2024 levels as it is still preliminary. However, the % contribution of each cause of death is relevant. For the top 6 COD, data shows that there is a rise in the % contribution to all deaths in Ischemic Heart Disease (+4.9%), Cancer (+2.3%), Cerebrovascular Disease (+3.4%), Pneumonia (+2.1%), and Hypertensive Disease (+2.2%). Only diabetes as contribution to COD fell (-2.4%).

These findings are more than alarming. They represent a catastrophic worsening of Filipino health over time. These must be an inquiry into the failing health of Filipinos! Causes must be found and actions taken! Filipino are dying!