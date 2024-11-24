With reference to the latest Philippines Statistics Authority vital statistics data released for 2023, I have estimated that the Philippines has lost over a million babies compared to 2015-2019 averaged birth rates and has had more than 500,000 excess deaths relative to averaged death rates from 2015-2019. This contributes to the current population being just over 1% lower than it would have been had births and deaths followed prior trends.

How is this outcome, under the watch of the Government, the DOH, and the FDA not a crime against Filipinos, against humanity?

Philippines FDA is Responsible for Issuing EUAs and Pharmacovigilance on Products

The Philippines FDA was responsible for issuing and updating EUAs for the Covid-19 Vaccines and for receiving, evaluating and reporting on received reports of adverse reactions following immunization. These two roles are diametrically opposed. Is this the fox guarding the henhouse? Can the FDA be expected to impartially evaluate adverse events for products that they authorized? Isn’t this a serious irreconcilable conflict of interest!

Summary of FDA Pharmacovigilance Efforts for Covid-19 Vaccines

The Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out in the Philippines starting 1 March 2021. In the first week of administration 35,669 individuals were injected. The FDA received 344 reports of adverse reactions (0.96% of recipients), including 7 reports of serious reactions in the first week of administration up to the 7th of March 2021. In their first report there was no mention of any deaths.

The weekly pharmacovigilance reports issued by the PHFDA made no mention of deaths in the first month of rollout for the period up to 28 March 2021, despite a rise to 18,633 reported adverse reactions including 259 serious reactions.

The next 3 weekly reports up to 18 April 2021 all made mention of “several” deaths; there had been 26,831 reports of adverse reaction, 401 of them serious following administration of 755,560 doses of CoronaVac and 523,663 doses of AstraZeneca.

The 25 April 2021 report, counted deaths for the first time, reporting 45 deaths, but denying that any were directly linked to the vaccines. A total of 28,822 adverse reaction reports, including 434 serious had been received by this date!

Shouldn’t the vaccines have been halted by April 2021, upon reports of 45 deaths and 434 serious reactions? They weren’t. Instead, the aggressive promotion of the vaccines, and coercion to take them doubled down. The rollout continued with no public countenance of possible harms to the very end of rollouts in 2023 with ongoing claim that benefit outweighed risks “for most”. The latest report as of 30 June 2024 shows 2,871 fatal events, with no causality statement made, other than that the reports of fatal outcome do not necessarily mean that the vaccine caused the event.

Summary of the PHFDA pharmacovigilance data on doses, adverse events, serious events, and deaths are tabulated. This data is extracted from the PHFDA reports. Vaccine rollouts ceased in 2023 only when stocks expired (after multiple shelf-life extensions).

The Philippines FDA, and by extension the DOH which was orchestrating Covid-19 vaccination efforts, were fully aware of reports of deaths resulting following the administration of Covid-19 vaccines. They also filed adverse reaction reports for Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen to the US VAERS system. These reports are public domain. The outcomes can be read and are heart-breaking. I cannot conceive how the FDA could deny causal link for some of the cases {see selected cases below}, surely a grave dereliction of duty and responsibility.

Can Justice Be Realized via RA 9851?

RA9851 has come to my recent attention as it is being considered for use to bring criminal charges against former-President Duterte for his war against drugs which resulted in 1000s of deaths.

The failure of the FDA and the DOH to act on the accumulating evidence of harm, under the watch of both Duterte and Marcos, resulted in mass deaths. There is a pharmacovigilance system, but it has failed when officers could not see, or could not acknowledge, what their own data showed.

Two deaths in similar circumstances temporally linked with Covid-19 vaccination should have resulted in a halt of the rollout had the FDA’s stated typical protocols been followed.

A few deaths reported in the first weeks of rollout out were not enough!

45 deaths by 25 April 2021 were not enough!

1,619 deaths by 31 December 2021 were not enough.

2,786 deaths and more than 10,000 serious reactions by 31 December 2022 were still not enough!

2,871 reported deaths, 10,828 serious reactions, and 113,218 total reports received by 30 June 2024 have still not been enough to trigger an investigation into what happened!

Given global underreporting factors, the real count could well have been over 100x higher. Maybe it was more than 182x higher (521,434 excess deaths / 2,871 deaths reported to the pharmacovigilance system) considering just excess deaths up to end of 2023, and not yet accounting for lost pregnancies and unborn babies!

RA9851 defines and penalizes genocide and other crimes against humanity. Are the excess deaths and unborn babies representative of a genocide?

The PHFDA does not reveal any details of the reported deaths. However, they were obligated to submit their received reports of serious reactions and deaths for the US brand products (Pfizer, Janssen and Moderna) to the manufacturers who are required to report these to VAERS.

There were 1,160 reports of Deaths from the Philippines in VAERS. Reviewing these reports is revealing: While 135 (11.6%) of the reports did not provide sufficient information to determine the gap between vaccine administration and death, there were 79 deaths (6.8%) which occurred the same day as the Jab received. 303 deaths (26.1%) that occurred within 7 days, and 514 deaths (44.3%) that occurred within 28 days. Could all of these have been unrelated? Description of each case is available.

VAERS CASE STUDY REPORTS FROM PHILIPPINES DEATHS

Screenshots from 11 cases of children and young-middle aged Filipinos who died within 0-1 day of being injected are screenshotted below. These cases should have had a very strong suspicion of causality due to the vaccines just received. They should have been basis for immediate suspension of the Covid-19 vaccine program rollout. FDA and DOH did not act on these (or any) reports.

Case 1: This is a report of fetal death which occurred the same day that the mother was given a dose of Comirnaty (batch No. PCA009) on 15 November 2021. This was reported via PHFDA. FDA/DOH did not raise any alarm with regards to pregnancy outcomes at any stage during product rollout; the message was safe and effective at any stage of pregnancy or breastfeeding.

Case 2: 40-year-old female, died on 1st July 2021, 1 day after receipt of Comirnaty Batch No. 5DF5996. This was reported by the Philippines FDA to Pfizer and/or VAERS.

Case 3: 50-year-old male received the Janssen vaccine at 9:30 am on 28 July 2021 and complained of chest pain shortly thereafter. He was given Epinephrine within 15 minutes and taken to the hospital where he died within 30 minutes. Surely this must be a vaccine-induced death!

Case 4: 60-year-old female died “from unknown causes” on 25th July 2021, the same day that she received a dose of Janssen (Batch No. 213C21A). This outcome was reported by the Philippines FDA. Sudden death the same day as injection is surely suspicious as a vaccine-induced death!

Case 5: 19-year-old female developed shortness of breath, which was fatal, the same day that she was given an injection of Janssen on 8 October 2021. That fatal dyspnea surely must have been suspicious considering the injection she had just received. This report was also submitted by PHFDA.

Case 7: 40-year-old female, received Comirnaty (Batch No. FD5996) on 30th June 2021 and died on 1st July, one day later, after experiencing fever, chills, nausea and abdominal pain, and a fatal (rapid) ascending paralysis. How could this not be linked and no alarm raised?

Case 8: 7-year-old male developed fatal cough and shortness of breath the same day he was injected with Comirnaty (Batch No. FH4075) on 23 March 2022. This was submitted by FDA.

Case 9: another 7-year-old, this time a girl who developed diarrhea, fever and seizures, which were fatal, starting on 18 April 2022 the same day that she was injected with Comirnaty (Batch FN4073). The recommendations for dosing of children was unaffected by this case (or any of the other 65 VAERS reports relating to deaths of children following injection with Covid-19 vaccine).

Case 10: 16-year-old girl found cold and stiff, dead in bed the morning following receipt of a second dose of Comirnaty on 2 December 2021. The report was submitted by the Philippines FDA. Healthy 16-year-old girls do not just die in bed with no cause? The vaccine just received should have been considered causal, unless proven otherwise.

Case 11: 54-year-old Male described as “very willing” to take 1st booster dose so he could attend his son’s graduation. He apparently had a known cardiovascular disorder. He received the Pfizer booster dose (PCB0015) at 13:34 pm on 26 August 2022. His vitals taken at 1:49 pm after injection were normal. At 2:05 pm while walking home he complained of dizziness and collapsed. He could not be revived and was declared deceased at 2:30 pm with COD stated to be heart attack. Collapse within 30 minutes of injection is highly indicative of causality, regardless of any underlying condition!

Is the Failure of the DOH/FDA to Properly Act on These Cases Criminal Negligence? Is it contribution to genocide? Are Any Authorities in PH / Legal Parties Willing to Act on this Situation?

After reading every single one of the death reports, I cannot accept that a good portion of these were not highly suspicious as having been caused by, or at best, very significantly contributed to by the Covid-19 vaccine injections previously received.

There were also 6,638 Filipino VAERS reports of serious adverse reactions following Covid-19 vaccine injections by the end of 2023. Some of these may also have ended in fatalities; there is no available update / follow-up.

Why did the FDA /DOH fail to consider that many or even most of these reports reflected real harm? Many of these reports were submitted very soon after the incident (VAERS also provides date received), so these were not delayed reports!

Never forget that most adverse events were never reported. Underreporting factor. The real rate of serious adverse events was likely 100s of times higher, and mild events likely 1000s of times higher.

The adverse events are not over! Far from it. They may only be beginning as the population moves from acute reactions to more chronic ones! A Dr. friend working with vaccine injured patients tells me that she is devastated watching the immune systems of patients decline over time; without knowing how to halt that decline. This is VAIDS (Vaccine-Induced Acquired Immune Deficiency). She fears that cancer is a very real and imminent threat for these patients.

Indeed, Cancers are exploding! A very close friend who ministers to people with cancer just told me of one family with 3 adult members simultaneously dealing with aggressive rapidly progressing cancers; wife with breast cancer, MIL with liver cancer, FIL with pancreatic cancer. There are other similar stories, where multiple adult members of families are dealing with severe terminal illness. Many of these are families have dependent children. Who will take care of the bereft children as their families are decimated?

High Profile Filipinos Recent Cancer Deaths

Mercy Sunot, renowned vocalist of AEGIS band, has died of lung and breast cancer on Monday 18 November 2024. She was 48.

She received Covid-19 vaccines. They were compulsory for travel and to perform in local venues.

Ricky Dandan, former coach died on Wednesday 13th November aged 61 after (only) months of fighting renal cell cancer. Covid-19 jabs were required to participate in sport and to attend sporting venues.

The comments on social media posts of sudden and unexpected deaths and cancer deaths are full of users sharing their own personal stories of illnesses and sudden deaths among their own families and friends.

Why does the silence continue?