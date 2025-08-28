Shaw Interview on Population Collapse, Personal and Societal Implications. This is a Must Watch for All Young People, Parents, Teachers, Planners, and Public Officials
Population collapse is not in the future it is unfolding now. The added factor of infertility and loss of fecundity is accelerating losses. This is ongoing in my observed data.
Critically important interview discussing population collapse, implications, biological clock, timing of having children. Very personal, very interesting interview. I strongly believe it should be watched by senior students, young adults, and their parents. Please take a look, watch it over a few sessions (it is long), and share it! If you want children ever, it should be on your watch list!
A good companion movie to this discussion will be Children of Men.
EXPERIMENTAL injected mRNA is unstable, unpredictable, unreliable, unproven, unsafe and potentially deadly. This DEADLY crap must be removed from the market immediately. All mRNA manufacturers MUST be prosecuted for PRE-MEDITATED MASS-MURDER - Now!
The PREP Act must be rescinded immediately to stop the devastating impact on humanity.
Unjabbed Mick (UK). We live longer because we distrust Big Pharma and all involved in the vax mayhem!
https://rumble.com/v6y4m0g-and-then-they-came-for-the-children-3-amyloid-kill-shots.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a
Population figures and birth reductions are discussed in this video by Dr McCairn.
At about 20 mins in.