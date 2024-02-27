I wondered if the Philippines FDA had any information about Hot Lots of Covid-19 Vaccines in the Philippines.

In response to a 6th January 2023 FOI request (#838890184238) asking about hot lots of Covid-19 vaccine in the Philippines, the Philippines FDA responded that they were aware of hot lots overseas, but that none of these were distributed in the Philippines.

A review of Philippines FDA Pharmacovigilance report has identified that certain brands of vaccines, based on numbers of doses administered, have contributed disproportionately to reports of adverse reactions following immunization.

There are Philippines reports in the US VAERS system for Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen, with 7,795 distinct AEFI reports and 1,158 deaths. Most reports were submitted by the PH FDA to US Manufacturers who were mandated to file these with VAERS. Known under-reporting factors (URF) of more than 100 could mean these reports are grossly underestimate actual harm. Brand and batch numbers and case reports can be accessed allowing hot lots to be identified; Pfizer and Moderna each had one batch in the top 5 hot lots, Janssen had 3.

Pfizer had 5,000 reports, including 531 deaths: top hot lot was #FD5996 with 653 reports including 49 deaths. Moderna had 1,034 reports with 189 deaths: top hot lot was #939900 with 37 reports and 26 deaths. Janssen had 1,816 reports and 459 deaths. Janssen had many hot lots including #213C21A (565 reports, 120 deaths), #212C21A (141 reports, 70 deaths), #ACB3221 (92 reports, 20 deaths), 205C21A (24 reports, 10 deaths), 209C21A (19 reports, 11 deaths). Of these 5 Janssen batches only 205C21A has reports of AEFI outside the Philippines, the other 4 batches were exclusively provided by COVAX to the Philippines.

All Janssen doses were provided to the Philippines by WHO-COVAX, in two main deliveries. The first from 17 to 18 July 2021 with 3.2 million doses, and a second delivery in late December 2021. Administration of the first batch of 3.213 M doses started on 20th July 2021 and was completed within about 4 weeks by mid-August 2021.

The batches in the first COVAX delivery were #212C21A, 213C21A, 209C21A, and 205C21A. From VAERS, these batches were responsible for at least 211 deaths, possibly more given 200 blank and unknown batch numbers included in the Janssen reports. Most reported deaths occurred on day 1 and Day 0 following injection, but there were also reported onset between injection and death spanning 8 weeks, and longer.

Philippines media contains many reports of people dying unexpectedly following Covid-19 Vaccination. Notably, there was a family of 1 younger and 1 older couple from Laguindingan CDO, all 4 of whom died in August 2021 within 5-18 days after Janssen doses. There was also a 23rd August incident in Batangas where 28 market vendors were said to have been injected with Janssen and died shortly after. DOH has denied any link between vaccination and the deaths.

The timing of the rollout of each type of covid-19 vaccine against PSA’s 2021 registered deaths was examined to determine if there were any inflections deaths relative to start of each vaccine brand rollout. This figure using PSA daily registered deaths shows there was an inflection in deaths with the start of vaccine rollout in March 2021. The next major inflection came on 20th July 2021 with the rollout of Janssen products. That inflection became the hyper-excess deaths that devastated Philippines and resulted in 43.2% excess deaths compared to 2020.

Janssen is a prime candidate to explain the hyper-excess deaths which began in Philippines from July to October 2021 and extended through to October 2021. Note that the end of year 2021 data, only compiled effective 31 March 2022, is not complete and the full extent of 2021 excess deaths cannot yet be examined from the PSA data (at least 6 months of late registration compilation is required to allow substantially complete compilation of vital statistics).

WHO-COVAX provided the Janssen vaccines, 3 out of 4 batches of which were exclusive to the Philippines. The government is called upon to conduct a critical investigation and answer to this evidence on whether COVAX and Janssen poisoned Filipinos.

A critical investigation is now called for to examine the extent of harm and deaths from Janssen, and other hot batches. The families of those who have died require answers. People who have been permanently harmed require recognition and assistance. People who took these products, and who remain well, need ongoing monitoring and medical support.

COVAX provides a no-fault compensation fund for victims of AEFI following administration of COVAX provided vaccines. Assistance with equitable compensation for victims will be required.